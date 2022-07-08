Why can Vecna open portals now? 1. The detail of the TV series “stranger things” that you missed

Attention! This article contains spoilers for the 4th season of the TV series “Stranger Things”, volume 2.

In the season finale, they hinted at the lingering question about the villain of season 4 of the TV series “Very Strange things” Vekne. Vecna’s true identity was revealed in the first volume of season 4 of Very Strange Cases: it was Henry Creel or the First, a powerful psychic with a number of terrifying abilities. However, until season 4 of “Very Strange Things” it didn’t seem like Vecna could open portals in the opposite direction.

In season 4 of Very Strange Cases, Vecna’s plan is revealed to powerfully inject the Upside-down into Hawkins with the help of a psychic connection created by the murder of anxious teenagers in order to open enough small portals to cause a kind of gap between two dimensions. The obvious number needed to carry out his plans is four murders and four portals. By the end of season 4 of “Very Strange Things,” he’s done just that, and the season ends with the Underside bleeding into Hawkins, with Hawkins’ team looking on in horror and horror.

Link: Why Will is connected to Vecna (this could be the key to Season 5)

In earlier seasons, Vecna relied entirely on existing portals to operate in Hawkins. Vecna did not attack Hawkins’ teenagers in the early seasons of “Very Strange Cases” because he could not — he did not have the opportunity to open his own portals. The only person in the series who has this ability is Eleven, and the discovery that One takes the power of everything he consumes is key to understanding his plan in seasons 3 and 4 of Very Strange Cases. After the Eleven closed the big portal in the Opposite direction in the second season, Vecna had only a small connection to the real world through the Mind Catcher. He used this connection to get close enough to Eleven to get a piece of her, which he was finally able to achieve in season 3, episode 7 “The Bite”. A monster made of flesh, created by the power of the Mind Catcher, clings to the leg of Eleven and leaves a part of himself in it. After the wound was treated, it was shown that the isolated blood of Eleven reacted to the presence of Billy with fresh skin, suggesting that the desired connection was established, which means that Vecna can open her own portals.

What do the changes in the portals of Vecna mean for season 5 of “Very strange cases”

Vecna told Eleven in the season 4 finale of “Very Strange Things” that he was looking for her strength to carry out his plans unhindered. Now that he’s no longer stuck in the Wrong Side, it’s impossible to say exactly what season 5 of “Very Strange Things” will entail. Now there is a large active portal that is currently pouring the Inside out into the real world all over Hawkins. However, Vecna’s ability to open new portals can mean access to new and scarier monsters that haven’t been there yet.

The fourth season of “Very Strange Things” ended with the biggest gate ever seen, blocking the whole of Hawkins Upside Down. Even if Hawkins’ team closes all currently known gates in the Opposite direction, it will not be enough to stop Vecna’s plans now that he can open more portals at his discretion: he will have to be dealt with in a more permanent manner. way. If Hawkins’ team wants to survive the next season of “Very Strange Cases,” most likely, Vecna will have to be killed.