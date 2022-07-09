Why Cameron Eubanks & Chelsea Meisner will Never Return to Southern Charm

Fans of “Southern Charm” are missing Cameran Eubanks and Chelsea Meissner in this season’s lineup, but it’s pretty clear that these two women will never return to the show. The former storyteller and surfer has moved on to bigger and better things that don’t include Bravo cameras. The new season has already introduced some new faces in the hope that fans will find new Southern Charm favorites.

Bravo fans were shocked when Cameran announced that she would not return for the 7th season of “Southern Charm” after rumors began circulating that her husband, Jason Wembley, was cheating on her. The mother-of-one accuses Catherine Dennis of spreading false information, and the former “Real World” star has decided that reality TV is no longer for her. As a sign of solidarity, Chelsea also left the show.

There are several reasons why fans of “Southern Charm” will most likely never see Cameran and Chelsea in the series again. One of the important points is that Cameran and Chelsea no longer want their lives filmed for national television. The grueling schedule will now be unbearable for Cameran, who is raising daughter Palmer. Despite the fact that Chelsea also started with Survivor, the hairdresser has not wanted to advertise her life for a long time. Both women are very happy living in the shadows and out of the public eye.

Ever since she said goodbye to Southern Charm, Cameran has made the most of her time. She wrote her own memoirs and even started working on a children’s book. As for Chelsea, she mostly keeps fans up to date with her travels. Former reality TV stars also advertise, which means they are now working as part-time influencers. Although Cameron and Chelsea may not be returning to reality TV anytime soon, they are both still very active on social media.

The 8th season of “Southern Charm” is currently being broadcast on the Bravo channel. The only remaining members of the original line-up are Shep Rose, Craig Converse and Catherine. All three still live in Charleston, South Carolina, trying to combine their personal and professional lives. Naomi Olindo, who is close to both Chelsea and Cameran, returned triumphantly after her own break. Fans were hoping that Chelsea and Cameran would appear as guests, but this is unlikely. However, fans should not completely lose hope, since both women have reality TV in their blood, and Bravo can always make them an offer that is difficult to refuse.