Why Bryce Dallas Howard continues to act despite a successful directing career

Bryce Dallas Howard has no plans to quit acting in the near future, despite the fact that she has started her directing career. Howard has had a successful acting career, ranging from well-known franchises such as “Spider-Man 3”, “Terminator: Salvation” and the Jurassic World film series, and has also worked in critically acclaimed films such as “The Maid” and “Rocketman”. In recent years, she has gone behind the camera, filming two episodes of “The Mandalorian” and an episode of “The Boba Fett Books”.

Howard, of course, is the daughter of Ron Howard, who also started out as a child actor on the Andy Griffith Show, and when he got older, became the star of the popular TV series “Happy Days” and “American Graffiti” before stepping behind the camera. Ron Howard made a number of memorable films from the films “Splash”, “Apollo 13” and “The Da Vinci Code” and received the award for best director for the film “Mind Games”. Like his daughter, Howard also entered the world of “Star Wars,” replacing Phil Lord and Chris Miller as director of “Solo: Star Wars: Stories.” As Bryce Dallas Howard began to play a more active role in directing, many assumed that she, like her father, would stop acting and make directing her main career.

However, it seems that Howard is not going to leave the cinema anytime soon. Speaking at an exclusive IMAX Q&A panel dedicated to Jurassic World: Dominion, via/Film, Howard was asked about her future as a director, and she replied that ideally she would like to both act and direct, citing what she learned from her father’s experience. some regrets about his career as a form of inspiration. She says that her father wanted him to continue acting in order to learn more about how other directors solve problems that arise on the set, and she follows this advice, wanting to learn from other directors. Read Howard’s full quote below:

“What’s so great about becoming an actor who is interested in directing… so this is what you can see the work of many other directors. And that’s what my father — he started out as an actor — when he started directing, he stopped acting, and he said that’s what he misses the most, to see how different directors solve problems.

“… The more you learn, the more you understand, but the more you are enlightened by every director you encounter. That’s why I hope to keep shooting, but I also hope I can keep acting— because it’s the best way to learn.”

Throughout her career, Howard has worked with a number of well-known directors, such as M. Night Shyamalan, Sam Raimi and David Lowry, and probably adopted a number of different approaches from this wide range of directors. She is currently set to star in Matthew Vaughn’s upcoming spy movie for Apple TV+, Argyle. Howard in many ways follows a career ladder similar to the creator of “Mandalorian” Jon Favreau, who makes both his own films and participates in projects of other directors.

Howard is still developing his career as a director in exciting ways. She is going to return to shoot another episode of “Mandalorian” in the third season, and her work on the series “Star Wars” on Disney+ forced fans to turn to social networks to campaign for her to become the director of the feature film “Star Wars”. In 2021, she signed a contract to direct a remake of The Navigator Flight for Disney+. What happens next for Howard remains to be seen, but like her father, it seems she has a promising career behind the camera.