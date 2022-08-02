Why Bravo Should Bring Southern Charm Back to New Orleans

Bravo premiered “Southern Charm in New Orleans” in 2018 as an additional series to its original show “Southern Charm”, which takes place in Charleston, South Carolina. The Southern charm of New Orleans followed the lives of Jeff and Reagan Charleston, Barry Smith and Tamika Lee, John Moody, Justin Reese and his girlfriend Kelsey Nichols. Fans watched as Barry and Tamika struggled with their busy schedules and tried to raise their young children while maintaining their romance. Reagan and Jeff’s marriage was even more difficult, and the jewelry designer had to deal with her husband’s frequent outbursts of anger and how he always ran away from conflicts.

Southern Charm fans were also interested in Justin and Kelsey’s relationship, as he seemed to be slow to commit to her. Justin insisted that he was completely ready, and proved it by remodeling his house for their future, resulting in the couple moving in with his mom until it was finished. In the second season of Southern Charm, the two were still not engaged, much to Kelsey’s disappointment. No wonder Jeff and Reagan divorced, and she started dating her old love, Rhys Thomas. At the beginning of the second season of “Southern Charm in New Orleans”, she made a bombshell effect for the group by declaring that she was pregnant. Jeff tried to take the news calmly, but it was obvious that he was reeling.

Fans were disappointed when Bravo did not renew the “Southern Charm of New Orleans” for the 3rd season. Season 2 ended with Reagan and Rhys’ wedding, which was overshadowed by Tamika refusing to be her bridesmaid. However, despite their seasonal feud, Tamika managed to put her feelings aside when she heard that Reagan was pregnant. Many fans were also interested in Jeff’s life after Reagan, as it was harder for him to move on than for her. During their marriage, the ex-footballer dealt with many of his demons, as did the star of “Southern Charm” Thomas Ravenel. However, Reagan worried that Jeff’s erratic behavior could be the result of a brain injury during his career. The second season ended with Jeff telling Tamika that he had sold his house and was going to California on a motorcycle.

“Southern Charm” has a lot of life left in New Orleans for a short-lived franchise. While there were rumors about the renewal of the show for a third season, fans were left hanging in the air. Perhaps this was due to the fact that ratings were steadily falling over time, and compared to the original “Southern Charm”, the series did not gather as many viewers. However, fans liked the real friendship between the actors, and most of the drama seemed unreal. The current season of “Southern Charm” is criticized for seeming unreliable about friendship between women, and viewers are losing interest.

Although fans know that some aspects of reality TV are fabricated, the relationship between the actors must be real. Viewers can tell when the chemistry between the actors is over and can spot a fake storyline a mile away. The stars of the Southern Charm of New Orleans faced real problems in their lives, for example, when Tamika and Barry faced marriage problems, but decided to renew their vows in season 2. Many fans are curious to know what the cast of the Southern Charm of New Orleans is up to, and would like to see them again in another season.