Why Brad Pitt thinks Angelina Jolie Sold a stake in a wine brand in a “complicated” case

It’s not finished yet. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s battle over their winery is still ongoing, and it may not be over yet, as an insider reports in a new issue of Us Weekly.

“They are both very stubborn, and this case will only get more complicated,” says a source about the 58—year-old actor of the bullet train and the 47-year-old star of “Maleficent.”

Before the separation in 2016, the former spouses were co-owners of a winery in their French estate Chateau Miraval. The duo were officially declared single in 2019, but Miraval remains a major point of contention as they figure out the details of their divorce.

In October 2021, the “Interrupted Life” actress sold her stake in the Tenute del Mondo business, the wine division of the Stoli group, owned by Russian businessman Yuri Shefler. In a lawsuit earlier this year, Pitt claimed that his ex-wife made the sale without his knowledge and consent. Court documents also alleged that Scheffler is an “aggressive third-party competitor” who would undermine the Oklahoma native’s remaining stake in the business.

“Brad was never given the opportunity to buy Miraval,” says a Us insider. “He would have been happy to make a generous offer, but they never made it to him.”

The source claims that Jolie knew that the sale of Stoli went “against” Pitt’s wishes, and “he believes that this is the main reason why Angelina sold them her share.”

In February, an insider told Us that the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star tried to buy his ex’s share, but she “made negotiations difficult and wasn’t honest.” Although he hoped they would come to an agreement, he was “blinded” when she sold her stake to Stoli.

“He assumed that they would sort it out because she knows how important the winery is to him,” the source added, claiming that the wanted actress sold her part of the establishment “just to punish him.” She did it to hurt him.”

Earlier this month, a Los Angeles judge rejected Pitt’s request to refuse to exchange correspondence and business documents with Jolie’s legal team. The Oscar winner has previously subpoenaed documents from the star of Babylon, his business manager and his company Mondo Bongo.

Pitt and Jolie, who started dating in 2005, purchased Chateau Miraval in 2008 for $28.4 million. Five years later, they began selling their own rose wine under the leadership of the Perrin wine family.

When they tied the knot in 2014, they held a ceremony at a French estate. The ceremony was attended by their six children — Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 14.

