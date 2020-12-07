Why Boba Fett Has Cobb Vanth’s Armor So Long?

It was assumed for various reasons that actor Temuera Morrison was playing Boba Fett 18 years after playing Boba’s father, Jango Fett, in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones.

Considering that Boba was a Jango clone and the prequels were set some 30 years before The Mandalorian, this was the perfect opportunity to bring Morrison in to play Boba.

The Mandalorian takes place about five years after Star Wars: Return of the Jedi when Boba Fett fell into the well of Sarlacc. We know he survived the ordeal, but we have questions about his armor.

During the season two premiere, Din Djarin AKA Mando (Pedro Pascal) meets Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant), who is wearing the armor of Boba Fett. Mando reaches an agreement with Cobb that will allow him to obtain the armor, which rightfully belongs to the Mandalorians.

Mando finally leaves with the armor and we discover in the last episode, “Chapter 14: The Tragedy”, that Boba Fett and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) have been following Mando to retrieve the armor. The question is: Why didn’t Boba take Cobb’s armor off? Surely it would have been easier to retrieve his belongings from a normal old marshal than from a Mandalorian. Well, we have some theories.

First of all (and this is the best idea), maybe Boba Fett saw that Cobb needed the armor to protect the city of Mos Pelgo. Perhaps Boba Fett is a soft-hearted man who saw his armor being used for the greater good and decided to leave it alone. Maybe Boba was keeping an eye on things, so when Mando seized his property, he decided to claim what was rightfully his.

Second, there is always the possibility that Boba Fett has spent the last few years recovering from the Sarlacc, too weak to regain his armor. Perhaps partnering with Fennec gave him the extra manpower he needed to get back what was his.

Third (and this seems the least likely), maybe Boba had no idea that Cobb Vanth had his armor. Perhaps you heard about the people of Mos Pelgo who joined the Tuskin Raiders to destroy a monster. That surely had to be big news on Tatooine. Maybe Boba came sniffing around and witnessed Mando in the armor.

Why do you think Boba Fett didn’t remove Cobb’s armor? Was it one of the reasons we listed or do you have another theory? New episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian debut on Disney + on Fridays.



