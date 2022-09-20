Why “Black Panther 2” May Miss Theatrical Release in France

The expectation of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” reaches its climax after the premiere of an emotional trailer featuring Namor. The sequel may turn out to be one of the biggest films of 2022, but there may be one country that will miss the second part of panteromania. It looks like “Black Panther 2” may not get a theatrical release in France.

The Direct reported that the Marvel sequel may refuse a theatrical release in the country and instead go to Disney+. This supposed release shift may be due to a French law regarding the window between cinema release dates and streaming release. The European country currently requires films to wait 17 months before premiering on any streaming platform. It is reported that this is intended to give network and cable television time to broadcast movies before they go straight to streaming.

Although no specific decision has been announced, it seems that Disney is worried about this strict window between cinemas and streaming. It should also be borne in mind that the studio has a promise to fulfill to premium subscribers who want to bypass cinemas for streaming services. So far, the company has followed the law, but you may not think that Wakanda Forever may be the last straw. The multimedia conglomerate previously moved the animated film “Strange World” from French cinemas to Disney+ for the same reasons.

Although it makes sense why there is a law in France that gives viewers the opportunity to watch MCU films on TV, and not on streamers, a few months after they are released. The country wants television to have an equal chance to broadcast movies before Disney+ can broadcast them. A European country may also want to give its viewers without streamers the opportunity to watch movies earlier than a lot of Disney+ subscribers. It’s also worth noting that right now French fans can’t watch other recent Marvel movies, including Spider-Man: No Home and Doctor Strange 2, without getting up from the couch.

In addition, the sequel to “Black Panther” is expected to become a worldwide box office hit when it is released on November 11. So this is a loss not only for the Mouse House, but also for French cinemas.

It seems that streaming services and movie theaters have reached an impasse as the world begins to open up with new norms. Only time will tell what Disney’s final decision will be in the coming weeks. Fans from the US can currently watch the latest Marvel releases, including “Thor: Love” and “Thunder,” with a Disney+ subscription. Several upcoming Marvel films are also planned for next year, including Guardians of the Galaxy. 3 and Miracles. Let’s see if something happens before the MCU Phase 5 and Phase 6 line-ups so that French fans can see the latest MCU releases on the big screen.