Why Bitcoin Protects Investors From Inflation?

Bitcoin has been seen as a safeguard against inflation fears for both individual investors and corporations, especially since March. So, what are the important factors that make BTC to be seen as a protection against inflation?

Some economic policies pursued with the effect of COVID-19 led to an escalation in inflation, and investors became more worried every day in this process. Many important investors such as Paul Tudor Jones, MicroSrategy and Square bought BTC, seeing Bitcoin as a protection against inflation. Nate Maddrey, a Coin Metrics researcher, explained why Bitcoin is seen as a protection against inflation with a tweet series he published on Twitter.

Macro conditions changed almost overnight

Nate Maddrey, who said that the coronavirus that emerged in early 2020 changed the macro conditions almost overnight, following the market crash in March; He stated that central banks around the world have started to implement many aggressive financial incentives.

According to Maddrey, increasing fiscal deficits and faltering global economies along with money printing policies pushed central banks to take unprecedented steps. Maddrey stated that although the inflation rate is still around 2% according to the data, uncertainties about the “potential inflation” in the future have increased.

Bitcoin’s predictable and transparent monetary policy is the key to inflation

Nate Maddrey points out that when looking at Bitcoin, unlike traditional currencies, BTC does not have an ambiguous monetary policy. Maddrey adds that one of the main features of Bicoin is its predictable supply. Stating that the Bitcoins extracted decrease by 50% every four years with half-life activities called halvings, Maddrey said that this is a fundamental part of the BTC protocol; Thus, he says that he paints a predictable picture for the future.

Maddrey also emphasizes that with the halving that occurred in May 2020, the average annual inflation rate for BTC has fallen below 2%. Underlining that unlike fiat currencies, Bitcoin has a limited supply of 21 million, Maddrey says it is certain that the halving will continue to occur every four years until the supply reaches 21 million.

“Bitcoin’s predictable and transparent monetary policy is what ultimately makes it a potential protection against inflation. While the US dollar faces increasing uncertainty for inflation in the coming years, BTC’s inflation expectations have been previously defined.



