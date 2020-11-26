Why Bitcoin Is Falling? Here’s the Possible Explanation

Brian Armstrong voiced his concern that the Trump Administration would give a parting gift to the cryptocurrency industry.

There has been a serious decline in bitcoin and altcoins since last night. Bitcoin crashed up to $ 17,800, so to speak. While the cryptocurrency community has made different explanations as the reason for this decline, the most interesting one came from Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong. Armstrong mentioned that the US Treasury Department may be working to track owners of cryptocurrency wallets with a series of painstaking data collection requirements.

If the rumors are to be believed, former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is preparing to break down one of the fundamental principles of cryptocurrency, the individual’s ability to hold their own cryptocurrencies. Armstrong uses the following statements:

“According to the regulation proposed by the US, we, as a financial institution, will have to authenticate and collect information for the personal wallet of the person trying to make that transaction before approving the withdrawal transaction.”

If the rumors are true, the regulation will be one of the most important moves ever made by the federal government against the US cryptocurrency industry. This is something that will destroy the most basic feature of using cryptocurrency. This arrangement; It will force companies to know every aspect of their users’ cryptocurrency transactions, keep logs, track transactions, and verify identities before a transfer takes place.

Who Will It Affect?

Crypto money wallets can be used without any 3rd party support. But with this regulation, it will affect many different investors. Like DeFi for example. According to the news in CoinDesk, the following users will be affected by this situation:

DeFi users: As it is known, money is sent to smart contracts in DeFi applications. But it does not usually own smart contracts. This makes the identity verification that the regulation tries to bring in trouble.

Those who have difficulty accessing financial services: There are many people in developing countries who have difficulty accessing financial services. These people could use cryptocurrencies without authentication, without specifying their residence. This arrangement will also affect them negatively.

In short, many people who want to remain anonymous and have to remain anonymous will be adversely affected by this regulation to be brought to cryptocurrencies. This is one of the biggest blows to the cryptocurrency world. Armstrong said that such an arrangement would “be a terrible legacy and have long-lasting negative effects for the United States.”

To date, the regulation of decentralized cryptocurrency networks has been mostly limited to on / off ramps between networks and the traditional financial system, according to Jacob Farber, partner of blockchain law and consulting firm Ouroboros LLP.

Farber said this leaves the industry “mostly unregulated” and private, so it can offer a genuine alternative to traditional finance. Farber said Armstrong’s concerns were justified and said these potential regulations should be taken seriously by the cryptocurrency community.



