Why Bishop Heahmund had to die a favorite

The Vikings ended after six seasons in early 2021 and viewers were sad to see the end of the saga. One of the fan favorite characters of the entire series was Bishop Heahmund (Jonathan Rhys Meyers).

Why did Bishop Heahmund have to die?

Bishop Heahmund joined the cast of Vikings for season four and was a Saxon Bishop of Wessex. He was known to be an unconventional bishop, as he was often found sleeping with various women.

Heahmund, who had started to form a relationship with Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) was eager to fight back. Once again, the Vikings stood their ground and Ivar (Alex Høgh Andersen) held Heahmund captive.

Later, he participated in the battle against the men of King Harald (Peter Franzén) and killed many Nordic fighters. He was sadly hit in the chest with several arrows and Gunnhild (Ragga Ragnars) finished him off.

Vikings creator Michael Hirst revealed how Heahmund was fully prepared to die. Hirst explained how the bishop condemns himself in the end, showing that love conquers all else.

Actor Meyers said that Heahmund was based on a true Saxon Bishop of Sherborne, but that he only played a small role in the story. With this in mind, there was no reason to keep his character alive for so long.

Since Heahmund was such a unique character, it was okay for him to fire all weapons in battle. The bishop had no interest in fighting battles and he would have preferred to die a hero than a coward.

Hirst said that for a time he didn’t know exactly when Heahmund was going to die. He knew that there would be a great battle at the end of the fifth season of Vikings and that someone important would die, but he did not know who.