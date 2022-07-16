Why Batfleck’s Fight with Deathstroke Was Harder than His Battle for Superman

Bruce Wayne’s fight with Detstroke in Ben Affleck’s unreleased Batman movie challenged him even more than the Batman vs. Superman conflict: Dawn of Justice with the Man of Steel. The details of the story about Affleck’s Batman movie painted a pretty clear picture of what Affleck had in mind for the film before his departure. His conflict with Slade Wilson, also known as Detstroke (Joe Manganiello) in the film, unfolds at the end of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and this was supposed to be a serious test for him.

As Manganiello revealed, Affleck’s Batman movie story was similar to the “Game” story, where Slade tried to damage Bruce Wayne’s life, and Slade had what he describes as a “personal” vendetta with Bruce at the end of the Snyder Cut. . Although Batman had previously defeated the Man of Steel (Henry Cavill) in Batman v Superman, Slade’s methods and skills put him on an even more dangerous edge.

Although Batman and Superman look at each other with disbelief throughout most of the film, Superman had no intention of killing or psychologically torturing Batman, and by the time of their actual battle was trying to reason with him in order to save his kidnapped mother. Also, although Superman obviously had a huge advantage in strength, Batman was able to use kryptonite gas to weaken him to human-level strength. While Superman was still fighting a very strong fight, Batman, as an experienced martial artist, ended up being the more experienced fighter of the two. However, Batman’s fight with Slade was a different story.

Would Deathstroke’s Batman win (and at what cost)?

Unlike Superman, Slade had every intention of not only killing Batman, but also first making him suffer morally as much as possible. Deathstroke himself was a skilled martial artist wielding a sword—as seen in the storyboard released by Jay Oliva for Affleck’s Batman movie—against the Dark Knight and, as Manganiello described, overpowering Bruce with his speed and skill. Batgirl was also supposed to come to Batman’s aid against Detstroke, but the chronology of their battle in Affleck’s Batman arc also made it more challenging than his battle with Superman in another sense.

“Batman v Superman” and Zack Snyder’s “Justice League” focus the story of Bruce Wayne on his fall to more violent methods of heroism and his redemption by Superman. With Slade described by Manganiello as ruining Bruce’s life and killing the people closest to him, Affleck’s Batman movie was supposed to be a test of not only Batman’s martial arts and fighting skills against Detstroke, but also his resilience. Slade’s mission against Bruce will push the Dark Knight to his limit, as even if he wins, Affleck’s film will test whether Batman will fall back into the abyss he was in before he was saved by Superman.

The future of Nightmer Snyder, Seen at the End of Zack’s “Justice League” ​​​​Snyder, and forming the basis for his Justice League sequels, will see Detstroke as one of Batman’s allies in destroying the apocalyptic timeline. Affleck’s Batman takes place between Zack Snyder’s Justice League and Justice League 2, which clearly indicates that Bruce did not succumb to the desire to kill Slade. With that said, this temptation should have presented itself to him in Ben Affleck’s solo Batman movie, where Defstroke as a villain surpassed the conflict of heroes, where the Dark Knight and the Man of Steel first met each other.