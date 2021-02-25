Why Barchie could become the main couple

Barchie went from agreeing to eat pizza for lunch to being in the shower together in a matter of moments in Riverdale’s “Chapter Eighty-Two: Back to School.” But is this golden couple ticking all the boxes girl next door / boy next door just destined for a brilliant and quick match?

Betty and Archie fans have been waiting since the first season of Riverdale for the writers to enhance the brilliant chemistry between Lili Reinhart and KJ Apa. It has been a slow move to take the couple to a place in history where their relationship could develop romantically.

But even if we take the romance out of it, here’s how close Betty and Archie are together in the time jump: Betty was the first person Archie called home to help him save Riverdale thanks to this other than Toni ( Vanessa Morgan), she is the main character who knows the most about his plan to take back the city building by building.

In turn, Archie saw Polly (Tiera Skovbye) in the Ghoulies’ drug den and was the one who told Betty (Lili Reinhart). It turned out that both of them were going to raid his house showing that Archie accepted his offer to help him as an FBI apprentice.

The two were the only ones to clean Archie’s house despite Kevin, Fangs (Drew Ray Tanner), Sweet Pea (Jordan Connor) and Sheriff Keller (Martin Cummins) aiding them in the raid. Archie is the one who offered Betty her shower, prompting a scene that will go down in Riverdale history.

He also wanted to define what they are doing and it was with Betty’s explanation that they are friends who have fun as adults. Betty was the first of the top four to sign Archie’s plan to be an interim teacher at Riverdale High.

Betty told Archie that Polly disappeared, further involving him in the looming kidnapping plot for her family. In the next few episodes, there is a possibility that Barchie will discuss the trauma as Archie (KJ Apa) was recently in a war zone and Betty is suffering from PTSD due to her being abducted by the trash bag killer. .

There’s also Betty’s lackluster romance with Glen (Greyston Holt), something she didn’t mention to Archie at all. There’s a lot for Riverdale and Barchie fans this season, which is why they are apparently being set up to be the main couple for Riverdale season 5.