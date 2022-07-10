Why Avatar 2 Gives Jake & the Neytiri Kids, according to James Cameron

James Cameron explains the decision to give Jake and Neytiri a family in Avatar: The Way of Water. After many delays, Avatar 2 is finally due to be released in theaters on December 16, 2022, just two days before the 13th anniversary of the release of the first Avatar in 2009. The first “Avatar” became a record holder at the box office. for all the time, both domestically and around the world for a while.

Last week, several news stories about the Avatar appeared on the network, just five months before the premiere of the film. Stephen Lang’s new villain was revealed, as well as details of his resurrection related to the RDA implanting his memories into Na’vi’s body. Sigourney Weaver, who played Dr. Grace Augustine in the first film, will return, but as a new character Kiri, the adopted teenage daughter of Jake and Neytiri. Kiri is just one of many children that Jake and Neytiri will have in the film, including three more Nai children and one adopted human son.

Link: Wow, why is Sigourney Weaver playing Jake and Neytiri’s baby in Avatar 2?!

In an interview with Empire via CinemaBlend, Cameron explained why he wanted to give Jake and Neytiri a family. It makes some sense, considering how much time has passed between the two films, but it seems that one of the reasons was that Cameron himself was the father of five children, and that the creation of a family for Jake and Neytiri raises the stakes for them. He contrasts his characters with Marvel and DC heroes, who are often portrayed without children or any family ties in order not to bind them. Read Cameron’s full quote below:

“I am a father of five children. I look back — I don’t want to talk specifically about the Marvel universe or the DC universe — at modern fantasy and science fiction, and all these heroes seem unrelated by the quagmire of relationships, things that pull you down and clip your wings, that prevent you from running and risking your life. I thought, “What if I take these incredible characters Jake and Neytiri and give them a family?” It puts them on clay feet right here. .”

Adding children to the sequel is not something new for Cameron, since “Aliens” added the character of Newt, and in the continuation of his own original idea “Terminator 2: Judgment Day”, the main goal of the Terminator is now a children’s version of John Connor. Cameron’s point of view about the superhero genre is interesting, because for a while Ant-Man was the only superhero with a child, and the MCU aged Cassie Lang to create Young Avengers. However, recent additions to both Marvel and DC have given superheroes children and families to help raise the emotional stakes.

Expectations from “Avatar: The Way of Water” are high, and Cameron is very frank about the prospects of the film’s box office. 20th Century Pictures and Disney are trying to attract attention to the film by re-releasing the original “Avatar” in theaters. 13 years have passed since the release of Avatar, and there are many children who were not born when the first film was released, and the film can become a common experience for families, which makes Avatar: The Way of Water a much more sought-after film. for families during the holiday season.