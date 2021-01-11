Why Aunt Polly Could Be Cut From The Show

After the gripping finale of the fifth season, it’s no wonder fans are eager to see what happens next. For his part, Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) had enough of everyone at the end of the fifth season of Peaky Blinders.

From what he had discovered there were numerous rats among the gang, including his own cousin Michael Gray (Finn Cole). During a meeting with the rest of the gang members, supported by American wife Gina Gray (Anya Taylor-Joy), Michael stood up and claimed that he would be better off as the leader of the Peaky Blinders.

In turn, this was because he now had connections with drug dealers in America and therefore he could expand his empire if he were in charge. Of course, no one took it seriously, so Michael and Gina left The Garrison pub and the Peaky Blinders.

So Michael was ready to go it alone with his dodgy new business venture, but in the end, his mother Polly Shelby (Helen McCrory) decided to back him up. After her fiancé Aberama Gold (Aidan Gillen), Polly seemed to have resented her nephew even more, which is why she handed over her resignation to Tommy.

“There will be a war and one of you will die, but I can’t say which one,” Polly confessed to Tommy.

This left fans dreading the departure of actress Helen McCrory from Peaky Blinders in the upcoming sixth season. There’s nothing to worry about though, as creator Steven Knight has already confirmed that she won’t be leaving anytime soon.

However, Helen McCrory previously stated how she had considered leaving Peaky Blinders herself. The actress was almost ready to give up the iconic role of hers before season five.

She thought about making the big change when Peaky Blinders went from appearing on BBC Two to BBC One. Therefore, Helen McCrory later admitted that she had made the decision to stay on the show, despite receiving an offer to take on another role. .

“I had a wonderful offer of something else from one of the people who I think are the most talented people,” she admitted McCrory.

So how is Polly’s relationship with her nephew Tommy going to change after he leaves Peaky Blinders to support her son Michael hers?