Why are you taking a break when you released it recently?

All three shows are already missing from Wednesday’s schedule after only two new episodes have aired, and there are no new episodes scheduled until the new year.

So why are these three hit shows already heading for another hiatus? Well fans shouldn’t panic as this might not be a big deal.

The late fall Chicago Med Season 6, Chicago Fire Season 9, and Chicago P.D. Season 8 aired on November 18, which corresponds to when One Chicago usually heads for fall breaks before resuming with winter premieres.

In fact, last season’s One Chicago fall endings aired on November 20, 2019, which is almost exactly one year before fall 2020 ends. The difference here is that the fall break comes after of only two episodes, as opposed to the usual eight or nine.

Of course, fans may have hoped that the late start of the 2020-2021 television season meant that NBC would give up the usual year-end hiatus and continue to air new episodes of One Chicago until the end of 2020, but the hiatus is not a reason to panic.

In turn, NBC has already aired trailers for the winter premieres set to air in January, so the shows didn’t have to end their 2020 runs because they ran out of footage. Fans have yet to wait, but new episodes are coming. In fact, NBC has already announced the winter premiere date: Wednesday, January 6.

However, the One Chicago shows have run into some roadblocks since they returned to production for the new seasons. Chicago Med had to temporarily suspend production in season 6 shortly after starting in September due to a positive COVID-19 test from a production team member, although Med’s discontinuation did not affect production at the Chicago Fire or Chicago P.D.

Most recently, the Chicago Fire had to halt production shortly before One Chicago’s fall premiere due to a positive COVID-19 test from a team member. Med and P.D. apparently they were not affected by the temporary suspension of fires.



