Why are “Welcome to Plattville” Fans Talking about Moriah’s New Memories

Moriah Plath from “Welcome to Plattville” is without a doubt a chameleon when it comes to changing her appearance, and fans love her evolution. Plath’s second eldest daughter has always been the self-proclaimed black sheep of the family and marched to the beat of her own drum. Now the daughter of Kim and Barry Plath has shared with fans cute photos from the past.

Fans fell in love with Moria as soon as they met her on “Welcome to Plattville”. In the first season, she was a young girl trying to find her way in the world and determine what, in her opinion, her life should be. It was obvious to many that Kim and Barry’s strict rules were stifling Moria, so many fans were happy when Moria decided to leave alone. Over the course of four seasons, viewers have seen Moriah change clothes, makeup, and even hair color, trying to figure out who she is. Now fans can see what she looked like as a child.

Moriah looks almost unrecognizable in photos from her youth. The “Welcome to Platteville” star shared a couple of sweet memories of when she was young, living in Cairo, Georgia. The first photos that Moria shared were when she was about four years old, when she smiled at the cameras in jeans and a plaid dress. At that time, Moria had bright blonde hair, similar to what it was before she started dyeing it. In the next picture she shared, she was holding the family harp, no doubt in the middle of a music lesson. Moriah even shared a photo of her and her siblings in modest clothes during a family portrait.

Moria commented on one photo in which she is 12 years old, noting that she has a “baby face.” Subscribers went to the comments section to share their thoughts on several photos. Many believed that Moria had such potential, but destroyed it with their cheap outfits and tons of makeup. However, other fans of “Welcome to Plattville” shared how much they liked how “open” Moriah was in her journey to self-discovery. Overall, the Instagram post was a huge success among her followers.

Welcome to Plathville Fans watched Moriah go through a tough breakup with Max Kalschmidt in season 4. It turned out that the playboy from Georgia cheated on Moria back in October. She tried her best to make a happy face, but she was annoyed by Max’s story full of lies. Although some fans are annoyed by her attitude, she does her best by publishing beautiful content for her subscribers.