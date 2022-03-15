Why Are Those Floating in a Dam More Likely to Drown?

Especially in the main news bulletins on television, we see that people go swimming to places such as dams and cannot be heard from and the situation unfortunately ends badly. So what’s the reason for this? In this content, we explained why dams are very dangerous for swimming.

Especially in the summer months, the high temperatures push people to find ways to cool off. In this context, citizens often prefer to head towards rivers, lakes and dams besides the seas.

But unfortunately, most of these ways to cool off end bitterly in the main news bulletins. So much so that when the seas and dams are taken into account, it is known that 900 people drown annually in Turkey. So, why are dams, which are quite stagnant compared to the sea, so dangerous for swimming? Could the issue have something to do with the distinction between salty and freshwater? Let’s take a closer look at why you shouldn’t choose dams as a swimming spot.

Saltwater and freshwater really do make a big difference: Let’s put it simply

This is where the term density comes into play. To illustrate, imagine that you are pouring oil and water into a glass. Since the density of oil is less than that of water, the oil will float above the water. Because denser substances push up less dense substances. Just as water repels oil.

Salt water is a denser substance than fresh water. For this reason, when you are swimming in the sea or in pools where salt water is used, more buoyancy is applied to you compared to fresh water, which makes it easier for you to swim.

However, in dams with fresh water, less buoyancy is exerted on you since the density of fresh water is less than that of salty water. This requires using more energy than usual to swim. As a result, you will swim more comfortably and safely in salt water.

Even in the coastal areas of reservoirs, there are separate dangers:

What we are talking about here is not about aquatic creatures. We’re talking about the slime under the water. Because it is much easier to be buried in these parts than to be buried in the sands of the sea water we are used to. In addition, if we take into account the dam lakes, you can easily hang on to the plants under the water here.

At this point, if the water level seems to exceed your height, you have to struggle with the slime you are buried with, the plants you are stuck with, and the fresh water that makes swimming very difficult. For this reason, no matter how good a swimmer you are, these points can be overlooked. The aftermath, of course, is not so bright.

In addition, it is a fact that dams are large-scale structures and are not designed for swimming. Around them, there may be technical tools that can come out of unexpected places and put your life in danger, and the officers who will save you when you are in a difficult situation may not be there at that moment. Although there are usually security guards around, as we said, dams are not suitable places for swimming. Because the primary duty of security is not lifeguarding.

It is seen that those who are unconscious about this issue and do not know how to swim are in the dams. Small children and groups of friends who come to cool off constitute a part of this. Unfortunately, we encounter bad scenarios when the stagnant appearance of the dams attracts people. For this reason, it would be beneficial to raise awareness of your environment on this issue.