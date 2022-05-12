Why are the stars of “Vanderpump Rules” Sheana Shay, Kristen Douthat and other stars of “Vanderpump Rules” missing at the Roman wedding of Stassi Schroeder and Bo Clark

Intimate business! Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark flew to Italy earlier this week to celebrate their second wedding, but not all of their “Vanderpump Rules” colleagues made the trip.

When the 33-year-old author of Off With My Head and her 42-year-old husband landed in Rome on Monday, May 9, only Katie Maloney from the Bravo family was in the city.

Noticeably absent were Sheana Shay and Kristen Douthat, as well as Maloney’s estranged husband, Tom Schwartz. (Maloney, 35, and Schwartz, 39, announced their separation in March after more than a decade together.)

“Some of her family, friends and former colleagues, including Sheana, had to be recalled,” the insider says.

Vanderpump Rules alumni Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor didn’t seem to be in the eternal City as of Wednesday, May 11. Schwartz, for his part, flew to Italy just in time to join the team at a welcome party on Wednesday evening.

“Wedding glory, and then return to Los Angeles. Schwartz and Sandy are waiting,” co—founder Tom Tom wrote in his Instagram story on Wednesday along with a photo of pizza in town.

Schroeder and Clark had a backyard wedding in September 2020 after they had to postpone their initial plans to get married in Italy in October 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The duo, who have a 16-month-old daughter, Hartford, confirmed last month that they would have a second ceremony in Rome after travel restrictions were lifted.

The couple has been documenting their romantic getaway all week, including tours of the Pantheon and lunches at local restaurants with their loved ones. When the lovers first arrived in Italy, they said that Maloney’s friends, Rob Evors, Christina Kelly, Dylan Leong and Christopher Shanley were with them.

After a bachelorette party with Schroeder’s sister, Georgiana Gut, and Clark’s sister, Georgia Bardetti, on Tuesday, May 10, the author of Next Level Basic teased the couple’s welcome dinner on social media on Wednesday.

“We’re almost married,” Clark said in an Instagram Story video with his fiancee. “Well, we celebrated. Were married.”

Schroeder chimed in: “It’s a rehearsal dinner. Welcome dinner, whatever. We are a beautiful couple. We’re a damn beautiful couple.” Her husband added: “You are beautiful! What?”

Although Cartwright, 33, seems to be at home in Los Angeles, she admired Schroeder’s image at a rehearsal dinner. “Great ❤️ ,” she wrote on Instagram on Wednesday.

Scroll down to find out which Vanderpump Rules stars are in Italy and who are not in the eternal city:

Stassi Schroeder

The Louisiana native has been in Italy with her husband and daughter since Monday.

Katie Maloney

The host of the podcast “Are you going to love me” participated in all the pre-wedding celebrations after arriving in the city on Monday.

Tom Schwartz

The Minnesota native joined the wedding team on Wednesday.

Sheana Shay

37-year-old Shay confirmed on Tuesday that she is going to be in New York on Thursday, May 12 to host a special live broadcast of her podcast “Scheananigans”.

Lala Kent

The 31-year-old Utah native shared photos on Instagram of her trip to Nashville as part of her Give Them Lala Live tour.

Kristen Douthat

The 39-year-old author of “He Drives You Crazy,” flew to Hawaii on Wednesday to share photos on social media.

Brittany Cartwright

The Kentucky native hung out with Douthat on Tuesday, and later confirmed that she and Taylor, 42, were at home in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Jax Taylor

The former Bravo character, who has a 12-month-old son, Cruz, with Cartwright, shared photos of his family spending the day at the pool on Wednesday.

James Kennedy

On Tuesday, the 30-year-old DJ gave his fans a virtual tour of his kitchen, confirming that he was not in Italy.

Tom Sandoval

The 38-year-old reality star was focused on her band Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras on Wednesday when they performed in Los Angeles.

Raquel Leviss

The 27-year-old California native attended Sandoval’s concert on Wednesday and announced via Instagram that she would be a guest on Shay’s live podcast the next day.