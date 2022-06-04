Why are Rain From Alaskan Bush People Upset by a T-shirt with the inscription “Satan”

Rain Brown, the youngest of Bush’s men in Alaska, criticizes a clothing line that seemed to glorify the devil rather than condemn him. Rain and the entire Wolf Pack have always openly declared their faith in God. Now that the show is on hiatus, Rain doesn’t hold back his thoughts about religion.

Rain learned to shoot, hunt and fish before becoming a teenager growing up in the wilds of Alaska. For this reason, when Rain finally began to become herself, the audience was a little surprised that she began to accept her feminine side. This past season showed that Rain, who is now blonde, can have everything, including makeup, while remaining true to her upbringing. Billy and Amy Brown have always raised their children with religion at the forefront, and their beliefs have been passed on to the entire Brown family. Rain has always been one of the most outspoken when it came to her faith in God, and did not shy away from this topic.

The 19-year-old girl took to her Instagram to share her deep love for God. Rain posted a photo of a T-shirt with the inscription “Don’t forget that Satan loves you.” This opinion upset the “Bush People from Alaska” star when she told her followers that she “agrees with everything anyone wants in their life. Everything but that.” Rain, who has returned to TikTok, shared a long note about how the world is suffering from violence and unrest and does not need any negative messages. Reina’s supporters learned that she firmly believes in Christianity and cannot understand how others can believe in something that is perceived as evil. The youngest of the Wolf Pack also told a brief biblical story of Hell.

Rain mentioned the Bible and how she had heard many claim that God was the one who punishes his followers and sends everyone to hell. Rain’s thoughts were that Satan is the king of the underworld, and he will be the one who will control those who are admitted to hell, stating, “Hell was created for Satan, it is Satan who drags you to hell, not God.” Rain, who called the ABP finale emotional, urged her followers to be aware of what is happening “inside and around them.”

Many followers of Alaskan Bush People felt that Rain was a little out of line with her post. Some former fans decided to unsubscribe from her and even replied that there are more serious problems in the world than worrying about slogans on T-shirts. While Rain may have felt that what she was writing might have seemed pious, it just looked like a sermon. It’s safe to assume that Rain won’t be wearing similar T-shirts.