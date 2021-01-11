Why are people too rude, according to astrology

There are people who have a tough, difficult and not delicate character. This behavior can be threatening and even rude and they have no intention of apologizing if others are hurt by their comments. According to astrology, this is due to its cosmic features.

We are all taught to express ourselves politely and be courteous, but personality influences our nature that is why people who are ruder share astrological signs and according to an article on Pinkvilla.com they are the following:

Aries

Aries are uncomfortable not being in control of the situation and if they see that things are going in the opposite direction they can become very rude people.

Taurus

People who are Taurus are reserved, but if someone provokes them they will not hesitate to bring out their rude personality to vent their fury, thus they can become too rude.

Gemini

Due to their dual personality, it is difficult for them to control their feelings and when they accumulate within themselves, they can explode and place them in an extremely uncomfortable situation.

Scorpio

They do not care about the feelings of others and if they have something to say they express it with all their words without considering what others think.

Sagittarius

They are fun loving and their personality is so obvious that it can be rude. If his behavior offends someone he does not care and will not apologize for anything.