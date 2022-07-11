Why are little people, fans of the big World tired of Sonic promotions during the show

While Americans may love fast food at Sonic, Little People, Big World fans weren’t happy to see such a long diner commercial to interrupt their favorite TLC show. Viewers, as you know, complain a lot, but this unnecessary advertising really angered them. Some angry fans are letting TLC know how unhappy they are by venting their anger online.

The Roloff family has been a household favorite for their wholesome values and fun, not to mention their over-farm for 23 seasons of “Little People, Big World.” After many years of entertainment, followers are not yet tired of their family struggles or farm machinations. All four of Amy and Matt Roloff’s children have married their loved ones, they have three sons, Jeremy, Jacob and Zach, all have young children. TLC fans were saddened to learn about the breakup of Matt and Amy’s marriage, but watched as they struggled to navigate the waters after the divorce. However, it looks like fans have found a new target that they don’t like when it comes to weekly episodes.

Related: Why Little People, Big World Stars Tori and Audrey Roloff Don’t Get Along

Reddit is a place where Small People, viewers of the Big World, can go and complain when they are unhappy with the show. In the latest issue, ChevyLevy1225 addressed the topic to express their concern about the length of the Sonic ad. The super-long advertisement seemed strange to fans because it seemed like it lasted forever, and many viewers noted that it must have been a sponsor. This commercial was unlike any other, as the scene looked scripted. Zack, who didn’t deserve a farm, took the kids for the day and placed a food order on the Sonic app. The “Little People and the Big World” star also invited his mother Amy to join them. Fans were convinced that Zack had agreed to participate in the strange commercial at TLC’s request.

The Sonic plugin was shameless and left the audience with an unpleasant taste in their mouth. TLC, which is home to Little People, Big World, has broadcast these shameless plugs to brands like Sonic, Command Strips and Dish TV in the past. One of the participants in the thread joked that it was definitely a sponsored advertisement, writing: “I’ll order food, let me open the app.” Despite the fact that loyal viewers may have been a little annoyed, the ad seems to have helped the fast food establishment increase sales.

Season 23 of “Little People, Big World” brought a lot of drama. The premiere episode showed that Zack and Matt are at odds with each other after discussions about buying a farm failed. The father and son duo are no longer talking, and Zach has decided to move to Battlefield, Washington, an hour away from them. At least a growing family can still buy their favorite fast food for dinner at a discount thanks to sponsored advertising on the show.