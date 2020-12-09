Why are Keni and Deeks Marriage in Danger?

Fans of NCIS: Los Angeles received the premiere of season 12 of the CBS crime action drama on November 8.

Since NCIS: Los Angeles arrived with its new season, the fan-favorite married couple have not stopped having bad times. Kensi (Daniela Ruah) and Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen), are facing great challenges both at work and at home.

On the one hand, fans of NCIS: Los Angeles have witnessed the tension Deeks is going through, after he learned that he is no longer a link from the Los Angeles police department to NCIS. The agent feels highly concerned about the loss of his job and indeed about finances.

On the other hand, his wife Kensi is also suffering from a state of pressure at work, taking care of the case of the psychopathic child trafficker, who is obsessed with the special agent in NCIS: Los Angeles.

In NCIS: Los Angeles, Marty Deeks requires the support of his wife Kensi, however, she is distracted at a time when Deeks needs her most.

In the last episode NCIS: Los Angeles, fans watched as he expressed his concerns about his finances, while in the middle of the conversation she took a call. Interruption that upset her husband, who needs to be heard.

Obviously, the particular situations of each, could greatly affect the marriage relationship between Deeks and Kensi. Both of you will have to work hard if you want this marriage to last.

In this sense, it seems that Kensi is getting very distracted by work and does not realize the extent of Deeks’ affectation. If they do not support each other, the couple’s marital relationship could go into crisis causing a breakup.

On the other hand, the discussion between Kensi and Deeks about starting a family is evident. She is willing to go into debt for a baby. However, he does not think it is wise to commit to debt due to the poor financial situation of the couple, even though he also wants to be a father. This Kensi said to her husband:

“I think we have to do whatever it takes, even if it means going into debt. We are about to go into debt for a house. This is much more important than that.”



