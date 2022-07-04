Why are crowds of people dressing up in costumes to see “Minions: The Rise of Gru”?

Disparate groups of people in the US and the UK gathered over the weekend, put on suits, tuxedos and other formal attire and headed to the Minions show: The Rise Of Gru. This is a trend that can now be seen on social media. Although I can’t explain it fully, I can offer a little background.

It didn’t come out of nowhere. “Tickets to X” is a meme format that has been in use for some time, matching popular characters with their intention to watch a movie that doesn’t necessarily reflect the tone of their own world. For example, imagining the cast of the AMC Breaking Bad series getting together to watch the upcoming Barbie movie is inherently funny.

This latest iteration of the same trend is causing people to further blur the ever-shrinking distinction between the meme world and the real world. Just imagining your favorite characters doing something has been irrelevant for a long time. After two years of waiting for the release of “Minions: The Rise of Gru” in cinemas, it’s now much funnier to go and become a meme yourself.

Although why wear suits? Well, tell me, what kind of clothes would be more appropriate to wear when you finally pay homage to a PG-rated movie that IGN rated 5/10? Whatever their reasons, those who do so are now called gentlemen.

What really unites all this performance is the corresponding soundtrack. The song Rich Minion by Yeat was a trend anthem and was used as an accompanying sound for most TikTok. The song itself combines a luxurious rich life, you know, with little yellow guys in overalls.

The song was recently featured in a trailer released by the popular Lyrical Lemonade channel with the support of the Minions team: The Rise of Gru. Not the only time this trend has been recognized by the production company: the official account of Minions TikTok posted this video dedicated to the meme, marked “Your day has come.”

All this was not a harmless trend. As reported in this video, some went out into the aisles to make a scene, distracting everyone who bought a ticket with their hard-earned money and just wanted to see Gru climb. Some theaters have even started refusing entry to teenagers in costumes, apparently because of the riots.

The Gentleman Minions aren’t necessarily the biggest ironic recontextualization of the film experience this year—that honor still belongs to Morbius’ fandom. However, if the Morbius memes didn’t bring in a lot of extra money for Jared Leto’s movie, the Gentleman Minions could have a significant effect. It is expected that “Minions: The Rise of Gru” will collect $ 128 million over the weekend of July 4 — this is a new box office record in the United States.

As I documented earlier, the success of such a trend lies in the fact that the activity is instantly recognizable. Ironically, enjoying Morbius didn’t have a call to action when people were spending money (with the possible exception of visiting Mega Chippy Beenleigh for Morbius lunch).

The internet has been great this year.

Matt Jones, IGN’s social coordinator in the UK, will turn into a pumpkin again at midnight.