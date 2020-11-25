Why Are Bitcoin Bulls Cautious? Brian Kelly Explained

Brian Kelly was again the guest of CNBC’s Fast Money program, which is a concern for Bitcoin investors. Bitcoin investor and philanthropist Kelly explained in the program why Bitcoin bulls were acting cautiously.

Brian Kelly, who participated in CNBC’s Fast Money program, explained why the Bitcoin bulls were more careful in the rally in 3 important situations. This interpretation, following the Bitcoin price, which managed to rise up to $ 19,000, was interpreted as an indication that the Bitcoin bulls were on the alert.

Here are the reasons why Bitcoin bulls are wary

Bitcoin bull Brian Kelly said cautious Bitcoin investors move around three main factors. The first reason bulls are wary, according to Kelly, is FOMO:

“Bitcoin is the asset most exposed to FOMO among all other assets. Therefore, we are witnessing the existence of speculative money in the market. There are cryptocurrencies that are less than $ 5 but see an increase of 30-40% within a day. ”

We saw that many altcoins such as XLM, XRP, ZEN experienced double digit increases on November 23 – 24.

Kelly cited the increase in the number of addresses as the second reason. The Bitcoin bull also attributed the increase in address seen in a growing market to the caution of investors. Finally, Kelly stated that retail investors continue to come to the cryptocurrency market, emphasizing that interest rates on margin positions have risen in the market. This was another reason Bitcoin bulls were more careful, according to Brian Kelly.

Responses from Twitter

As we shared before, when CNBC’s Fast Money program tweeted, many investors and experts reacted. Some users reacted to this post shared on Twitter. User named Wolfhodl says, “Always do the opposite of what CNBC says. This is the best indicator. ” said. The official Twitter account of the OKCoin crypto currency exchange is also among the commenters. OKCoin wrote:

“To be honest, Bitcoin is nothing but” Fast Money. ”

At what level is the Bitcoin price?

According to the information provided by U.Today, Bitcoin managed to make its highest daily closing at $ 19,172 on the Coinbase exchange on November 25. Currently, Bitcoin is trading at $ 18,869, according to CoinGecko. The highest price it has seen in the last 24 hours was $ 19,334.



