Why Are Babies So Surprised By The ‘Cee-ee’ Joke?

Most babies react much more than expected to the joke of “cee-ee” for you, when you suddenly close and open your face. Because babies have the illusion that what they haven’t seen with their eyes until a certain age is completely lost. Starting from a simple cee-ee joke, we take a closer look at the cognitive transformation we all go through.

Most of us cannot directly recall any memory of our infancy. What we saw at that time cannot take a permanent place in our brains. All the babies we see also have quite unusual cognitive features. For example, when the toy they played up to a certain age falls under the table, they cannot think that it is there, that is, what they do not see is actually not available to them.

The interaction of babies with the outside world is a subject that has been subjected to scientific research for many years. In which period, what can babies perceive and think? Such questions have always been a matter of curiosity. Dr. Casper Addyman argues that babies’ smiles are extremely important for understanding their mental development. Let’s take a closer look at Addyman’s research and the importance of the cee-ee joke.

Babies use laughter as a means of communication:

Babies are kept under close observation from the moment of their birth until their childhood. During this period, both their mental and physical developments are closely monitored. The greatest reward for parents who are tired of crying for hours is to see their babies give laughter and smiles. But are these laughter just simple reactions, or does it give us more information about the functioning of their minds?

Dr. Casper Addyman says that laughter and laughter in babies occurs very early, just like crying, and shows that babies use it as a means of communication. Addyman, who has collected nearly 700 surveys for his research, continues to conduct surveys to strengthen his theses.

According to his research, Addyman states that even 1-month-old babies react with smile and laughter to feelings that please them, and when they are two to four months old, they start using them for social communication. Addyman hopes to take his research further and examine babies’ interactions with the world more closely.

Jean Piaget argues that children go through different stages

Jean Piaget, another name who conducted the most important researches on child development, observed the interactions of children of different ages with the world and concluded that each child should go through 4 different stages in order to reach the mental abilities of an adult individual. Let’s take a closer look at these 4 stages.

Naming the first stage as the sensory-motor stage, Piaget argues that children up to the age of 2 understand the environment, objects and people by perceiving and interacting by shaking, sucking and grasping. He says that from 2 to 7 years of age, children both talk slowly and start using their imitation skills and surrounding objects to explain what they know and learn new things in the stage called pre-functionality.

In the concrete functional phase they experience from the age of 7 to the age of 12, children manage to perceive the surroundings in a logical way and become able to categorize objects. In the final phase, the formal operational phase, children now start to think both scientifically and hypothetically.

Although Jean Piaget says that babies go through these periods gradually create an understandable picture of the world, Dr. Laughter and smiles are also extremely important for understanding babies’ development, Addyman says, “only when you understand a joke you start to laugh, so what babies laugh tell us how they perceive the world”.

Babies can’t perceive absurdity

Dr. Addyman says that babies do not react to different or absurd things because of the lack of experience they have, and they accept everything as perfectly normal. Addyman, who traveled with hair dyed all-blue to support his thesis, says babies never laugh when they see blue hair, but older kids start to laugh because they perceive something wrong.

Addyman says that babies suddenly find something funny when they haven’t laughed before, teaches us a lot about developments deep within their brains. The Baby Laughter Project allowed Addyman to survey parents from over 20 countries and very clearly demonstrated the development of babies in the cee-ee joke’s name of object persistence.

Cee-ee joke starts to feel funny to babies after a certain period

Object persistence actually works with a very simple logic. The term describes your state of being sure of an object even if you don’t see it. For example, while playing hide and seek, you are sure of the other person’s existence, but you don’t know where they are. Although we have adopted this phenomenon, young babies under 6 months are not yet in a position to perceive it.

Babies under 6 months of age think that their parents’ faces disappear when they are given a cee-ee joke, and they are astonished. This makes them look confused rather than laughing at the joke.

Between 6-8 months, babies know that the person doing the cee-ee is hiding and waiting for him to come back excitedly. Surprisingly, seeing the face of the other person excites them and bursts into laughter.

Joking and playing games are extremely important to communication

“When a baby smiles at you, you start laughing with him without you, which is extremely important for the baby to communicate with people,” Addyman says, and that babies have a potential link between laughter and communication.

Addyman states that babies imitate the other side while joking and make eye contact. “Babies can catch the rhythm of speaking by joking and playing games”. In other words, smiles and laughter appear as a method that babies use as a communication channel before they learn to speak.

Dr. Katie Slocombe says that even primates use laughter as a means of interaction and communication, and that young chimpanzees often laugh while playing, encouraging other young chimps to tickle or chase after them.

Dr. Finally, Addyman says it is extremely wrong to interpret babies’ laughter by adults, and if we look at the laughter of children of different ages more closely and scientifically, we can understand what is going on in their minds.

The evolution of smiles and laughter

According to research, babies start laughing for the first time when they are 1 – 3 months old. Between 2 and 4 months, they start using laughter to socialize and get their parents’ attention. Babies who start to laugh when they are 3 – 6 months old begin to be tickled and react to it with laughter when they are 4 – 6 months old. At the age of 6-8 months, object permanence improves and games like ce-eee start to sound funny.



