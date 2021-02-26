Why are all the couples on the show in Los Angeles

Some 90 Day Fiancé couples such as Yara, Mike Youngquist, Julia Trubkina, Andrew Kenton and Rebecca Parrott, have shown through their social networks that they are in Los Angeles for an activity.

So far it is not really known if some couples of 90 Day Fiancé, are in the city of Los Angeles by mere chance, but, that does not rule out anything else.

The most obvious thing that could be happening here is that these cast members will possibly be filming everything that is set to have most, if not all, in the studio.

This would be a huge problem overall, considering that in-person all-in-person accountants have not been part of the franchise since the COVID-19 first production shutdowns occurred. But, this publication seems to confirm their presence in the city.

All viewers of the show are excited about the idea of ​​telling everything, as there has been some ambiguity as to whether or not they would continue after the launch of Discovery +.

The 90 Day Bars All series carries out regular checks with past and present couples on a weekly basis. Additionally, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 2 did not receive a reveal episode, so it’s understandable that fans thought the reveals were a thing of the past.

Although it is believed that a reveal is likely to happen for season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé. An episode of Love Games would be a possibility, but it seems pretty obvious