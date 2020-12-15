Why Anti-Bitcoin Bloomberg Analyst Changed His Mind?

Bloomberg analyst Ed van der Walt, known for his anti-bitcoin opposition, announced that he began to believe that Bitcoin could become a store of value in the long run. According to the analyst, Bitcoin’s performance in periods of sudden rise and fall has the effect that it will force gold, which is a store of value.

Bloomberg analyst recently shared a Twitter post explaining why he changed his mind about Bitcoin. “What doesn’t kill Bitcoin strengthens it.” The analyst, who entered with the sentence, said:

“The survival of bitcoin during periods of sudden and rising is an indication that demand is resistant to volatility. This gives Bitcoin a chance to force gold, which is a store of value. ”

“This did not happen with Bitcoin”

The analyst touched on his analysis for 2018, titled “Bitcoin Supply Dynamics Won’t Stop It Going to Zero: Macro View”. In this article, Walt stated that he did not imply that Bitcoin would fall to zero, but simply wanted to express that the BTC demand was not fully understood.

“Bitcoin is usually bought with the thought that one more day will be sold. The problem is that such a demand environment will be quite unstable. Historically, we’ve encountered many failed balloons such as ponzi schemes. Normally, when such a bubble is formed and inevitably bursts, that entity is expected to crash to zero and never rise again.

This has not happened with Bitcoin. ”

In the long run, Bitcoin can be a store of value

Bloomberg analyst said what is seen with Bitcoin is a recovery in demand after sudden crashes.

“Bitcoin has seen ups and downs and this has progressed as a cycle. Now the third cycle is occurring. If an unexpected situation is happening for the first time, it may be considered an anomaly. If it happens the second time, it can be called a coincidence, but if it happens for the third time, it is necessary to think about assumptions. ”

Stating that he has been following Bitcoin since 2012, the analyst said that BTC has closely followed these 3 cycles. As a result of these observations, he stated that the demand for Bitcoin is not temporary and that it is long-term. Stating that Bitcoin is not a store of value like gold yet, Walt stated that Bitcoin is still very volatile and has an unprovable relationship with inflation.

“My view is that Bitcoin is a consistent but speculative asset with the potential to be a store of value.”

After the announcement, congratulations and welcome messages were also quick.



