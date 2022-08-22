Why Ann Heche’s biography sells for hundreds of dollars after her death

In 2001, Anne Heche wrote a memoir titled “Call Me Crazy.” In it, she spoke about the abuse from her father, as well as about the successes and difficult times she went through in the entertainment industry. After her death earlier this month, Anna Heche’s memoirs were sold for hundreds of dollars.

Fans learned the sad news about the death of actress Anne Heche after several car accidents during the morning, as a result of which her car caught fire. It seems that many fans now want to get an idea of the life of this 53-year-old actress. According to ABC7, copies of the book are currently being renamed collectibles on Amazon, and the hardcover price ranges from $544.99 to $589. Paperback editions are currently out of print, which means they are no longer in print. Online bookstores and libraries would be the only options for getting a copy, but their number is limited.

USA Today (opens in a new tab) reported that in the old story, when Heche released her memoirs, she said she wrote her book to tell her story completely compared to what the media said about her. The biggest revelations that came from actress Donnie Brasco concerned her father, who, according to her, sexually abused her from when she was a child until she was 12 years old. He died of AIDS-related complications in 1983.

Heche also talked about what really happened during the shocking turn of events in Fresno in 2000, when she was found wandering and mumbling about a spaceship. The “Wag the Dog” actress wrote that she took an ecstasy pill to get on a spaceship and find love in heaven. Her alternate identity, Celestia, was part of the “fantasy world” to escape the abuse she suffered in the real world. 12 days after Donnie Brasco was shot, she said there were bleeding crucifixion marks on her feet and she had a vision that she would have “the next Immaculate Conception.”

Another thing Ann Heche wrote about in her memoirs is the unfortunate deaths of her siblings. Her 23-year-old brother committed suicide by running his car off the road, and her sister Cynthia died when she was two months old from a heart attack. The winner of the daytime Emmy Award wrote in the second chapter that she hopes to meet her sister in heaven one day and that they will become friends. The moment of the scandal, which is mentioned in the book, which was well known in the media, was her relationship with the talk show host and comedian Ellen DeGeneres. Because people at the time did not accept same-sex relationships, the industry shunned her because of this then controversial affair, and she almost did not get a role in the comedy film “Six Days, Seven Nights” with Harrison Ford.

Perhaps the Ohio native was going to write a sequel to her memoirs. In an episode of the podcast “Behind the Velvet Rope”, which was released posthumously, there was an interview with Heche earlier this year in which she said that her next book would be called “Call Me Sane” and would be the “flip side” of her latest book. She wanted to write a more hopeful book about how to overcome abuse and how to love yourself. Heche also said during the episode that if a biopic is made about her life, she would like Miley Cyrus or Kristen Bell to play her. We will have to remember these actresses if this biopic is to be realized in the future.

It’s a real tragedy that fans won’t be able to read what could have been a possible sequel to Anne Heche’s book. But on a bitter note, before she dies, she has to do one thing – the opportunity to donate her organs. As the stars and those who loved her pay tribute to the untimely death of this actress, reading her book would be a great way to understand what might have been on her mind on the last day of her life, and the battles she faced all the time. her mental health is struggling. If you want to see her best performances in the films “Donnie Brasco” and “Catfight”, watch them in your Netflix subscription.