Why an Insider Talks about Adam Levine’s Cheating Scandal

It’s probably been a long few weeks for Behati Prinsloo since the alleged Adam Levine fraud scandal broke. The Victoria’s Secret model apparently decided to support Levine amid accusations from several women of flirtatious text messaging, and the pair reportedly “endured” some difficult conversations (and a day at the beach) while he prepares for the upcoming Las Maroon 5. Vegas residence. I think there are rays of hope to be found in every dark cloud, and one insider says it could actually benefit their marriage in the long run.

Adam Levine admitted that he “showed shortsightedness” in conversations with other women, but denied that he had an affair (something that his alleged mistress Sumner Straw disputed). The situation forced the singer to refocus his attention on what he called “the only thing that really matters,” which an insider who is reportedly close to Levin told HollywoodLife, which strengthened their bond. They said:

He is so grateful to Behati for supporting him and he is doing his best right now to show her how much he loves her. He is glued to her and plans to take her on a romantic trip, just the two of them. It really seems to have made them stronger.

Behati Prinsloo, who is pregnant with her and Adam Levine’s third child, was photographed with her husband a few days after Sumner Straw accused him of asking to use her name for their child. Even after four other women revealed the exchange with the Maroon 5 frontman, Prinsloo was seen boarding a plane with him, and she supported him and the band during a fundraiser for the Shaquille O’Neal Foundation. (Shaq had his own opinion about his longtime friend’s situation.) In the end, the source stated that this served as a wake-up call for Levin, saying:

As difficult as the whole experience was, it brought some positive results because it was a wake-up call for Adam. It made him have very difficult conversations in his marriage, and in the end that’s what makes the relationship stronger.

In addition to the accusations themselves, the couple, who have been married since 2014, had to face public reaction when social networks staged a field day with Levin’s alleged DM. Other musicians, including David Drayman from Disturbed and Corey Taylor from Slipknot, also spoke out, and the alleged scandal was even raised in the sketch “Saturday Night Live” (the episode hosted by Miles Teller can be broadcast on a Peacock subscription).

Hopefully for the sake of their marriage, and if the latest insiders are correct, the couple can drown out the noise, really find the silver lining and maybe get stronger on the other side of the drama.