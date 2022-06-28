Why Amy Schumer Plays Herself in Season 2 of “Only Murders”

Attention! Contains spoilers for the 2nd season of the TV series “Only murders in the building”, the 1st and 2nd series.

Amy Schumer plays herself in the 2nd season of the TV series “Only Murders in the Building”, expanding the image presented in the first season with some additional layers. One of the new characters of the second season of the series “Only murders in the building” is Amy Schumer, who moves into the building in the midst of events related to the murder of Bunny. Oliver meets her in the elevator, and it quickly becomes clear that Schumer is playing an exaggerated version of herself, and she quickly takes an interest in Oliver, recognizing him from the original podcast dedicated to the investigation of the murder of Tim Kono.

During the first two episodes of the second season of the series “Only Murders in the Building”, Amy becomes involved in the investigation of the deaths of Bunny Charles, Oliver and Mabel. She not only wants to make a series based on the original podcast, but also to play Jen (Amy Ryan), Tim Kono’s killer. Oliver, obsessed with fame, sees how he took the opportunity to put on a show with Amy, but her involvement in the circumstances of Bunny’s death goes beyond that. She also finds herself in possession of a mysterious Rose Cooper painting, a key piece of evidence, but it turns out to be a fake. Thanks to her participation, it became clear that viewers will see a lot of Schumer this season, and there are several reasons why Amy Schumer plays herself.

Schumer seems to be playing the role of Sting in the second season of the TV series “Only Murders in the Building”. Kono investigation. Although he was quickly cleared of guilt, it was a constant joke that played out perfectly in the first season. Like Sting, Amy becomes a suspect in the second season of “Only Murders in the Building”. The timing of her arrival in Arkonia is curious, which puts her in the building around the time of Bunny’s death. The show could have used Amy as misinformation, making her seem suspicious to distract viewers from the identity of the real killer Bunny.

Schumer’s presence is also associated with the typical New York setting of “Only Murders”, justifying it with reality (even if this is an exaggerated version). It wouldn’t be strange if a celebrity lived in a luxury apartment building on the Upper West Side. Charles himself is a former TV star, and Oliver is a successful Broadway director. Schumer, playing herself, simultaneously adds a sense of realism to the show, emphasizing the absurd humor for which “Only Murders in the Building” is famous.

Schumer, who played herself in the second season of the TV series “Only Murders in the Building”, is also a successful career move. Despite some success of her comedy sketch show “Inside Amy Schumer” and her film “Train Wreck”, Schumer’s comedy caused a significant negative reaction, due to which she left the spotlight. Even her performance at the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony caused her some controversy. With her role as a new resident of Arkonia and a possible suspect in the second season of “Only Murder”, Schumer can make fun of the public’s perception of her, ridiculing herself by playing the main role in the critically acclaimed TV show. It is not yet known whether her role in the second season of the series “Only Murders in the Building” will go beyond parody, but her screen time in the first two episodes certainly hints that Schumer may be more involved in the plot this season than Sting was in the past.