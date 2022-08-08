Why Amy Roloff from LPBW is living her best life in a children’s pool.

Amy Roloff from “Little People, Big World” struggled with the heat in the backyard children’s pool and exuded an incredibly happy atmosphere. Many fans believe that she is living her best life. The mother of four children and the grandmother of seven children seem to be quite comfortable in family life. Amy can’t help but flaunt her happiness after marrying Matt Roloff, a train wreck.

The premiere of the film “Little People, Big World” took place in 2006 and caused rave reviews. TLC fans loved watching Amy and Matt raise their four children, Jeremy, Zach, Molly and Jacob Roloff, on a family farm where anything is possible. Amy played an important role at home, as she always cooked, cleaned and raised the children. Usually Matt would come up with funny games for Roloff Farms or do a pumpkin patch. However, after years of turmoil, Amy and Matt decided to separate, choosing divorce instead of reconciliation. Fortunately, both found partners with whom they went further.

Amy’s followers couldn’t help but notice that the TLC star is living her best life in a recent Instagram photo. Like most of the country, Oregon is feeling the effects of extreme heat, so instead of sweating, Amy decided to relax in the deliciously cool pool. The star of the TV series “Little People, Big World” shared a photo of her slender figure as she hung out in her “little pool” with a funny lemon motif. Subscribers rushed to the comments to share their thoughts, and one fan wrote: “This bathing suit is gorgeous, Amy!!” Another wrote: “I wish I had Amy’s life!” There is no doubt that the cook lives her best life surrounded by those she loves.

Amy’s followers couldn’t help but notice how much happier she is since she left Matt and his farm drama behind. Amy definitely started taking better care of herself and looked much healthier (and calmer) than in the old photos. It became apparent that Amy was much happier sitting in her inflatable “lemon pool” with a lemon slice martini than when she had ever been basking in the large pool in the main house. Fans love that Amy is now with Chris, who respects her, instead of watching her put up with Matt’s gaslighting.

The last season of the series “Little People, Big World” is coming to an end, and the Roloff family is still separated. Matt decided not to sell Roloff Farms to Zack or Jeremy. In fact, he paid for them in full. This caused offense, especially from Zack, who was the only one who continued the show. Instead of settling their differences, Zach decided to move his family an hour further. Fortunately, Amy is still supporting her family. In the meantime, she will enjoy the summer and reflect on the future in her magnificent mini-pool.