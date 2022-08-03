Why Amazon Shut Down I Know What You Did Last Summer After One Season

That’s why Amazon canceled “I Know What You Did Last Summer” after just one season. Although IKWYDLS is a 1973 novel written by Lois Duncan, the main question most people had when considering the Amazon TV version was how much it would match the movie version. Released in 1997, “I Know What You Did Last Summer” was just one of many copycats that emerged after Wes Craven’s classic “Scream” suddenly revived the teen slasher genre in 1996.

Although it’s not a great movie, “I Know What You Did Last Summer” probably became the best of all the “Scream” clones, partly because of his decision to abandon the jokes and meta-humor of “Scream”, becoming one of the few slashers of that time who played his story. straight. A large cast of young stars, led by Jennifer Love Hewitt, as well as Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar, her future husband and Scooby—Doo co-star Freddie Prinze Jr. also helped make “I Know What You Did Last Summer” memorable. and Ryan Phillippe.

The film “I Know What You Did Last Summer” received mixed reviews from critics, but became a box office hit and a staple of the 1990s. Unfortunately, the Amazon series “I Know What You Did Last Summer” received similarly mixed reviews, but this time without the audience support needed to overcome it. Although Amazon did not specify exactly why it decided to cancel the series “I know what you did last summer”, and the number of streaming views is not available, it is not difficult to assume that the fault lies somewhere on the general lack of enthusiasm around the show. In fact, it never became a noteworthy production, coming and going with a whimper.

IKWYDLS failed as a Slasher and a mystery

The Amazon TV show “I Know What You Did Last Summer” caused a lot of complaints from both viewers and critics, many of which concerned poor acting, plot holes that were never fixed, unsatisfactory twists and, perhaps most of all, the apparent lack of slasher from this version of slasher. Instead of following the path of slasher, as in the film (albeit with a fairly small number of participants), the series “I know what you did last summer” played its role more as a mystery, but did not particularly contribute to maintaining interest. Combine a weak riddle with finely written characters, and the showrunners will have a proven recipe for disaster.

Amazon’s “I Know What You Did Last Summer” really had its fans, as did every show created in the era of divided streaming and TV viewers. Fortunately, those who liked the riddle “I know what you did last summer” really got a clear solution to this story, and the killer was revealed during the IKWYDLS finale. Some plot points remained open for a possible second season, but there was nothing tempting enough to guarantee a sequel after the finale that viewers got. Whether people were satisfied with the ending in question is a completely different dispute. However, with such a mixed response and a supposedly unimpressive audience, it’s no surprise that Amazon has called for the cancellation of “I Know What You Did Last summer.”

The series “I Know what you did last summer” has changed too much

The series “I Know What You Did Last Summer” may follow the same basic idea as the movie, but they are markedly different from each other, which could be a key factor in the cancellation of the show. The series differed from the film in three important points: the characters, the setting and the identity of the killer. The characters and their relationships in the film were relatively simple, which brought action and horror to the forefront of the film. The TV show completely abandoned the original IKWYDLS line-up, opening a new band with a more complicated relationship. This greatly and unnecessarily complicated the storyline, which negatively affected the audience of the show. In addition, the adults in the series were much more involved than in the movie. Making a TV show less teen-oriented robs the original of some appeal.

In the series “I know what you did last summer”, the setting has also changed, which at first glance may not seem so big, but in fact the stakes have decreased. In the feature film, teenagers lived in a small fishing town, hinting that they were more “trapped” than their colleagues from 2021. Finally, the identity of the IKWYDLS killer is very different from the show’s source material. In the movie, the killer is a victim of a car accident, and in the series, someone else is the killer. All these are good reasons for the poor reception of the series “I know what you did last summer” and its inevitable cancellation.