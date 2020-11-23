Why Ali’s Return To The Series Could Be Very Negative

If Ali Mills (Elisabeth Shue) joins the growing cast of Cobra Kai at some point in the future, his presence could have one of two adverse effects on the show: It somehow unites Johnny and Daniel as allies, or makes their Personal lives deteriorate, making your relationship worse.

Audiences have already enjoyed some pretty big cameos so far, including Randee Heller reprising her role as Daniel’s mother, Lucille in a handful of episodes, and Martin Kove returning as John Kreese, the ruthless leader of the Cobra Kai dojo.

Not to mention that Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita) appeared in flashbacks, and Daniel visits his grave, from time to time, to reconnect with the late sensei.

While the Cobra Kai fanbase responded to most of these examples with some enthusiasm, there is a possible comeback that has them a bit worried.

The possibility of Elisabeth Shue’s introduction of Cobra Kai is suggestive, to say the least. It’s hard to foresee how exactly it will fit into the current narrative, leaving audiences no choice but to wait patiently for the latest batch of episodes to answer their burning questions.

If Season 3 doesn’t work out, when it arrives in January 2021, there will always be a Season 4 to look forward to.



