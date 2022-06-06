Why Alexander Skarsgard had to be an Amlet in “The Northerner” [EXCLUSIVE CLIP]

Screen Rant is pleased to present an exclusive behind-the-scenes clip of The Northman, which is being released in digital format today, and on June 7 will appear on the shelves in the form of a collector’s edition of 4K Ultra HD, a collector’s edition of Blu-ray and DVD. The director of the famous Focus Features production was Robert Eggers (who previously made a name for himself thanks to “The Witch” and “The Lighthouse”), and the script was co-written with Eggers and the Icelandic writer Sion.

Based on the Danish folk tale that inspired Shakespeare to create Hamlet, “The Northerner” follows the tragic story of Prince Amlet (Alexander Skarsgard, Godzilla vs. Kong) and the bloody revenge he seeks against his uncle Fjelnir (Claes Bang). After witnessing the murder of his father (Ethan Hawke) and the abduction of his mother (Nicole Kidman), young Amlet (played by Oscar Novak) vows revenge, which takes him years to complete.

Although “The Northerner” begins with Amlet as a child, the film shows the audience his transformation into a Viking berserker – and thus his transformation into Alexander Skarsgard — before he can complete his mission. In the exclusive clip of Screen Rant, Eggers shares that he did not feel much like an actor, but Skarsgard could take on the difficult role of Amlet. By the will of fate, the actor himself was also very interested in making a film about Vikings, because he had never seen such an epic filmed. You can watch Northman’s exclusive clip below:

In the full video, Skarsgard explains how light and exuberant innocence leave Amlet’s eyes in his youth and soon turn him into a tough and hateful antihero who craves blood and will stop at nothing until he defeats Fjellnir. And this, of course, despite the fact that his uncle has already been disgraced and finds himself in exile before Amlet gets in his way again.

Eggers describes Amlet as the protagonist of an Icelandic family saga, whose outlaw status fits very easily into this role. Without a doubt, Skarsgard was the perfect choice for the role of an adult version of the character, and he did everything possible to bring such a complex and exciting story to life.

The digital edition, as well as 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, will include nine deleted and expanded scenes, not to mention exclusive behind-the-scenes content, such as a detailed description of how the filmmakers and actors immersed themselves in Scandinavian history, discussions between the stars of the film and the director about the depth of the characters and Eggers’ comments. In the collector’s edition of Northman, you will take it one step further by adding more bonus features such as “Amlet’s Journey to Manhood”, “Shooting Raid”, “Kattleikr Game” and “Scandinavian Landscape”.