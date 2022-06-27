Why 90-day-old couple of grooms Jovi and Yara can get divorced

Starting from the 8th season of the 90-day Groom, Yara Zaya and her husband Jovi Dufresne remain together, but many viewers are wondering if a divorce is expected for the duo. From the very beginning, Jovi and Yara made it clear that they are very different people who have different goals in life. Although they are united by their love for their daughter Maile Dufresne, some fans of the 90-day-old groom doubt that Yara and Jovi will be married for a long time.

When Yara first arrived in Jovi’s native Louisiana, she made it clear that his beloved city, New Orleans, did not meet her high standards. Yara was outraged by this place and dissatisfied with Jovi’s behavior. Jovi lied to Yara about going to strip clubs and refused to change his lifestyle at parties, even when she got pregnant with Maila. Many viewers thought that Yara and Jovi would break up before the birth of their daughter. However, when Maila appeared, Jovi quickly became a father. He began to travel less for work and became a family man for Yara and Maila. Although he often seems pleased with Yara, Jovi talked about some things that paint a different picture.

One of the main indicators that Jovi and Yara may break up is their activity on social networks. Yara is working hard to create an image of an ideal life, while Jovi has been more open with his followers. Jovi recently admitted that there were some difficulties in his relationship with Yara. Things may not be very good for the duo, as he made it clear that their marriage is much more imperfect than Yara allows herself. Jovi also likes to talk about his love for strippers during frequent fan questions and answers. It is known that this type of behavior greatly upsets Yara, as she does not approve of his vices.

While Jovi and Yara may look like a happy couple, many fans of the 90-day-old groom consider them fundamentally incompatible. Jovi appreciates fun and partying, while Yara focuses on materialism and also adds flawless images to social media. Obviously, Jovi and Yara adore baby Maila, but many viewers are not sure that their daughter is enough to save their marriage. In general, Yara and Jovi seem to be very different people, since Jovi is more accommodating, and Yara cares very much about the image. Meanwhile, when it comes to where to live, they seem to want different things, as Jovi likes to be close to his family, and Yara prefers to lead a more glamorous lifestyle elsewhere.

While Jovi has made it clear that his marriage to Yara is far from perfect, the couple wants to mix things up. Yara and Jovi currently live in a Louisiana suburb after Yara took them out of town while Jovi was on a business trip. However, they want to move to a new place. Yara and Jovi are currently exploring many relocation opportunities. Perhaps moving to a new city will be exactly what Yara and Jovi’s marriage needs to get back on track. However, some fans of the 90-day-old groom fear that any additional stress could mean the end of their relationship.