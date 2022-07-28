Why 90 Day Fiancé Fans Can’t Stand Big Ed’s Partner Liz Woods

Many fans of the “90-day groom” adore Big Ed Brown’s ex-girlfriend Rosemary Vega, but many viewers can’t stand his new partner Liz Woods. Unfortunately, fans will have the opportunity to see more of Big Ed and Liz when the upcoming season of The 90-Day Groom: Happily Ever After is released? it will be aired on August 28. There are several reasons why fans of the franchise dislike Liz almost as much as they dislike the villain Big Ed from the TV series “90-day bride”.

Big Ed became a viral sensation after appearing in the TV series “The Groom for 90 Days: Up to 90 Days”. He immediately became known for his rude habits and controversial behavior, as he was notoriously rude to Rose and did unconventional things, such as putting mayonnaise on his hair. While Rose became famous for abandoning Big Ed and standing up for herself, he continued to look for love on 90 Day: The Single Life. Although viewers initially sympathized with American waitress Liz after Big Ed started stalking her, many now dislike her very much.

Liz started out as an obvious victim of Big Ed’s persistent harassment, but she shocked viewers when she fell in love with him. Liz’s opinion of Big Ed has completely changed. Many fans of the franchise find this suspicious and believe that Liz is with Big Ed only because of the influence. Liz went from refusing Big Ed’s kiss to crying over him during the Public Exposure, and it was hard for viewers to keep up with her emotions. That’s why some fans think she’s just as greedy for fame and influence as Big Ed. This apparent desperation caused many viewers to rebuke Liz, while Rose’s warm and cheerful personality and perseverance instead made her an icon of the franchise.

Now, when Liz openly talks about her relationship with Big Ed and often sings his praises, many viewers do not like her. Big Ed has demonstrated his troubled personality several times, including when he mistreated the 90 Day Fiancé franchise fan favorite Rose and often insulted her. Therefore, many viewers believe that Liz is compliant, as she praises Big Ed and excuses his bad behavior. Liz has grouped up with her villain boyfriend from the franchise because she stands by him and glorifies him. Many viewers are disappointed that Big Ed has not addressed his problematic behavior, while Liz helps him move forward in the franchise.

In general, the choice for the role of Liz and Big Ed in “Happily Ever After”? turned away many fans of the franchise from the upcoming extra show. Big Ed and Liz have never appeared in the 90-day Groom series, and the Americans are not an international couple either. Liz is younger than Big Ed’s daughter, and the duo demonstrates a rough PDA that many viewers don’t like. Big Ed and Liz may think they’re royalty of the 90-day Groom franchise, but the reality is that many viewers are hoping they’ll disappear from reality TV altogether.