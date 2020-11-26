Who wore the Gucci outfit better? RM or Ranveer Singh?

Ranveer Singh or RM from BTS on Dynamite: Who Wore the Gucci Star Print Shirt Best ?.

If there is a man in the Indian film industry who is known for his experimental style and is always open to trying new things when it comes to fashion, that is Ranveer Singh but this time he repeated outfit with BTS’s RM.

Over the years, the actor has worn everything from skirts to suits in the most outrageous prints and the brightest hues, and has worn them better than anyone. One of the actor’s favorite luxury brands is Gucci, as he wore everything from tracksuits to shirts to suits on multiple occasions.

But Singh isn’t the only advocate for the brand with a strong international following. RM and V, aka Kim Nam-joon and Kim Tae-hyung, can’t get enough of the brand either.

Ranveer and RM wore the same Gucci shirt

Ranveer Singh

The actor used his Instagram yesterday to share discarded shots of a new session. He was seen wearing the Gucci star print shirt that he paired with baggy black corduroy pants.

He complemented this look with a layered pearl necklace, black sunglasses, snake print shoes, a simple watch, and a cap as he posed for the camera in a carefree manner.

BTS’s RM

Kim Nam-joon has won hearts with his voice and sense of fashion. The BTS singer chose the same star print Gucci shirt and styled it in a more formal way in the music video for BTS’s hit song Dynamite.

RM carefully tucked his shirt into tan pants that he held up with a simple black belt.

Tinted sunglasses, layered skintight necklaces, and keds completed his look that was perfect for showcasing his dance moves.

Who wore the Gucci shirt better?

Ranveer Singh or BTS’s RM in the Dynamite video?



