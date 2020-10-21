Who Wins the US Presidential Election Wins Bitcoin?

Due to the upcoming US Presidential Election, many uncertainties prevail in the markets. During the 4-year term of the current President Donald Trump, some regulations were introduced to cryptocurrencies.

Among these regulations, there have been important developments in terms of the crypto money market, such as granting private key storage authorization to banks and the ability of banks to keep reserves for stablecoins. However, despite all these developments, current president Trump stated that he is not a bitcoin fan. Despite Trump’s antipathy to cryptocurrencies, his team does not exactly agree with Trump.

President Trump often likes to share his views on Twitter. In July last year, he expressed his views on Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies again on Twitter.

“We only have one real currency in the USA. I am not a fan of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies that are not money and have highly variable value. Unregulated cryptocurrencies can easily be used for drug trade and other illegal businesses. ”

“Similarly, Libra issued by Facebook will be less reliable. If Facebook and other companies want to become a bank, they must be subject to the Banking Regulations like other national and international banks. By far the leader anywhere in the world is money dollars and it will always remain like this. ”

In the Trump era, the state’s interest in cryptocurrencies is clearly visible. The main reason for this is the thought that crypto coins should be kept under control in some way and included in the taxation system.

During Trump’s tenure, the leading cryptocurrency has grown from a market value of $ 17 billion to a market value of $ 359 billion as of writing. During this time, there has been a serious increase in the use of cryptocurrencies both legally and illegally.

In recent weeks, some opinions have been expressed from government representatives on the fight against cryptocurrencies. Earlier this month, the United States Tax Administration’s General Treasury Inspector released a report suggesting that the IRS is not doing a good enough job of overseeing crypto exchanges.

In the same week, the US Department of Justice Attorney William Barr published an 83-page “Cryptocurrency Implementation Text” for the agencies under his command, indicating that cryptocurrencies have more malicious uses, according to the published text.

In short, Trump stood against Bitcoin and the mass cryptocurrency market during the past presidency. However, among the people in Trump’s team who hold consulting positions, there are those who want a more detailed discussion of Bitcoin. Over time, we will see how effective these views will be if Trump is elected president again.



