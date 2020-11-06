Who will win the US Elections? Facebook will inform you

It was expected that they would not be an election without accidents, but with the grotesque Donald Trump complaining like a child when he has seen that the vote count does not favor him, of course the 2020 USA Elections are being both historical and an example of pure ‘ cringe ‘by the current president of the nation. But who will win?

The advantage of the Democrats with Joe Biden is already palpable, and his name may be announced in a few hours. But right now, with the vote count not counting, nothing can be said clearly yet, and what there is is a cataract of ‘Fake news’, disinformation and shameful actions initiated by Trump to sabotage the process .

For this reason, all networks are focused on ensuring that only the true data circulates through them – good proof is that Twitter is systematically correcting all Trump messages. Especially Facebook, which does not want a repeat of 2016. And Facebook will inform you when there is an official winner.

Facebook plans to put the name of the winner of the US presidential election at the top of its Facebook and Instagram networks, but only when it is announced “by the majority of the media,” according to the social network. The company will also tag messages from presidential candidates with a link to its voting information center, according to Facebook spokesman Tom Reynolds in an email to The Verge.

Facebook plans to “display the candidate’s name in notifications at the top of Facebook and Instagram that say ‘Presidential winner announced – <name> is the projected winner of the 2020 US presidential election.’

And it will not be a name based on 1-2 sources, but Facebook will be based on “a majority opinion” of the Reuters agency as well as independent decision tables in the main media outlets, including ABC News, CBS News, Fox News , NBC News, CNN and The Associated Press to determine when a presidential winner is projected.



