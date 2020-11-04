Last Minute .. US election results: Who will win the Trump and Biden race, the rivalry is getting hot … Flash development in critical state!

USA Breaking news about the election results are closely followed. The knot was not resolved in the US Presidential Elections, which the world followed closely. While international agencies are serving the developments with ‘last minute’ and ‘urgent’ codes, a fierce race continues between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden. In the states that will determine the fate of the election, the results are not clear. According to unofficial results, Joe Biden leads the race by a very small margin. Trump has won Florida, where for many years the winner has taken the lead. In Arizona, Biden was the laughing party and made history as the first Democratic candidate to take the state since 1948. Betting sites closely following the presidential elections announced a very flash development regarding the latest situation, the rates have reached the highest level of the last months for Biden.

Last minute developments regarding the US election results continue to come. Information is given about the latest situation in the US elections. The people of the USA went to the polls to elect the country’s 59th president. Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden are competing for the 59th presidential election in the USA. In the two-stage election, the candidate who received 270 votes from the Selection Committee with 538 delegates will be the President of the USA. By making voting important in some states, it determines the states that played a key role in the election outcome. 98 percent of the votes were counted in Florida, one of the most critical states of the election. According to this; Trump is about to put 29 delegates into his household at 51.3 percent. It is possible that the first state to change hands in the election is Arizona. Here are the last minute developments regarding the US elections …

17.10 | Biden took the lead in critical state

According to Reuters’ last minute report, Joe Biden took the lead in the critically important state of Michigan by increasing the number of votes by 0.3. Biden, who is also ahead in Nevada and Wisconsin, will win the election by reaching 270 delegates according to uncertain results if he wins the majority of the votes in these three states.

16.47 | Twitter blocks Democrat Party representative’s tweet

Twitter sometimes restricted US President Donald Trump’s tweets due to security rules. According to the news in Reuters, this time, the tweet of the Democratic Party representative was blocked. Twitter was blocked from the Democratic Party representative’s post on the state of Wisconsin election results because it was written before the results were finalized and contained misleading information.

16.07 | Betting pointer turned from Trump to Biden!

“Who Will Win?” In bets opened with the title, the pointer was turned to Donald Trump in the morning. While the rate of Trump in bets previously determined as 57.4 percent Joe Biden-42.1 percent Donald Trump, rose to 63.7 percent; Biden’s rate had declined to 35.8 percent.

With the advancement of the hours, the wind started to blow from a different direction in the presidential race. Joe Biden’s chances of winning the presidential election on online betting sites have just skyrocketed for the first time in months.

14.40 | Number of delegates won by Donald Trump and Joe Biden

According to the unofficial results announced by the Associated Press (AP), Donald Trump is 9 in South Carolina, 7 in Oklahoma, 9 in Alabama, 6 in Mississippi, 5 in West Virginia, 8 in Kentucky, Tennessee and Indiana. 11 each in North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming, 4 in Nebraska, 8 in Louisiana, 6 in Arkansas, 6 in Kansas, 10 in Missouri, 6 in Utah, Texas He enrolled 38 delegates from Iowa, 4 from Idaho, 29 from Florida, 3 from Montana, and 18 from Ohio.

Trump’s rival, Joe Biden, was 3 in Washington DC, 3 in Vermont, 20 in Illinois, 13 in Virginia, 14 in New Jersey, 3 in Delaware, 11 in Massachusetts, 10 in Maryland, and New 29 in York, 9 in Colorado, 7 in Connecticut, 12 in Washington, 4 each in New Hampshire and Rhode Island, 5 in New Mexico, 7 in Oregon, 55 in California, Arizona It won 11 delegates from Maine, 4 from Hawaii, 10 from Minnesota and 1 from Nebraska.

11.46 | Biden responds to Trump’s Supreme Court call

Trump stated that they suspect major corruption in the elections and that they can carry the elections to the Supreme Court if necessary. Calling the Supreme Court, Trump said, “We want them to stop voting.” had used the expression.

Trump’s words were answered from the Biden front. Biden’s army of lawyers said they were ready to take action if the vote count was stopped.

11.05 | The number of Biden’s representatives in the electoral committee was recorded as 238, and Trump as 213.

It is stated that Joe Biden won Arizona, which is among the critical states in the USA. US President Trump claimed at the press conference that he won Arizona. The candidate who takes Arizona gets all 11 delegates. With the latest developments, the number of representatives of Biden in the electoral committee was recorded as 238 and Trump as 213. On the other hand, Arizona is won by a Democratic candidate for the first time since 1948.

