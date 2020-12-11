Who Will Play Darth Vader in Obi-Wan Kenobi?

Hayden Christensen will return to the Star Wars universe to play Darth Vader in the TV series Obi-Wan Kenobi, officially announced. The shooting of the series will begin in March 2021.

Disney, one of the world’s largest entertainment companies, seems to be able to excite Star Wars fans with its new series Obi-Wan Kenobi, which will be aired on the online streaming platform Disney +. For, according to statements made by Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, Hayden Christensen will reenact the role of Darth Vader in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

In the post on the Star Wars official Twitter account, Hayden Christensen joins Ewan McGregor and returns to Darth Vader in Obi-Wan Kenobi. The original series takes place 10 years after Revenge of the Sith and is coming to Disney +. ” statements were included.

Filming of Obi-Wan Kenobi to air on Disney + to begin March 2021

Making statements on the subject, Christensen said “It was an incredible journey to play Anakin Skywalker”; “Of course, Anakin and Obi-Wan weren’t in very good conditions the last time we saw it… It will be interesting to see what a great director like Deborah Chow had planned for us. I’m excited to be working with Ewan again. It feels good to come back. ” He spoke in the form.

Obi-Wan Kenobi was first announced at Disney’s D23 event last year. The shooting of the production, of which we have very little information at the moment, will begin in March of next year. There is no definite statement about the airing date of the series on Disney +.



