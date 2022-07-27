Who will be the main WWE star at WrestleMania 40?

WWE recently announced that WrestleMania 40 will be held in Philadelphia, and although tickets for this event have not even gone on sale yet, it is still interesting to think who can take a prominent place on this iconic map. There are several hundred days left before the event, and in professional wrestling it’s an eternity. However, superstars tend to have a pretty clear trajectory, and since WWE will probably do everything possible to make the weekend memorable, it seems like anything could happen.

The landscape of WWE has changed quite a lot in the last week or so. And this is a pretty serious understatement, considering what has happened since July 22. Vince McMahon’s departure is arguably the biggest news in wrestling history, and the impact his absence will have-both positive and negative-is enormous. With Vince still in power, the main event of WrestleMania 40 would be almost a foregone conclusion. Roman Raines and Brock Lesnar are the only two stars the company has been trying to woo for the better part of a decade, and they will almost certainly return to the marquee in the City of Brotherly Love, even though SummerSlam supposedly belongs to them. the latest confrontation.

However, McMahon is no longer in charge, and by 2024 his vision of the roster will be largely irrelevant. Triple H may or may not be the head of creative at that point, but the fact that it will be someone other than Vince matters. Especially when predicting who could become the main stars of WWE by WrestleMania 40. Reince and Lesnar will undoubtedly have a role to play, even if they work on a more limited schedule than now, but there are several other wrestlers who can compete for some important time at Showcase Of The Immortals.

Cody Rhodes should become the main star of WWE at WrestleMania 40

The first name that immediately comes to mind is Cody Rhodes. His return to WrestleMania 38 recently won the ESPY award for the best moment of the year in WWE, and he was treated like a very important person before he tore a pectoral muscle while preparing for Hell In A Cell. Even with Vince at the helm, it seemed like Rhodes was in line for a monstrous push on his return, and this rocket could well get him to the main event WrestleMania 40. Eventually, he returned to the Island of Relevance to pursue the World Championship, which his father was never able to win. If WWE plays its cards right, this chase could end on the grandest stage of all.

With Triple H at the helm, fans could see some big AEW names working in WWE by the time WrestleMania 40 starts too. MJF in particular is the name that comes to mind. At this stage, there are also several promising performers working on NXT 2.0, and they can be created by July 2024. The same goes for the Theory, which seems to be getting better every week. It’s a long way off, but it’s still interesting to think about whose star might end up at the top of WrestleMania 40 sports entertainment.