Who were the first 4 Brazilians vaccinated against covid-19

Brazil officially started the vaccination period against covid-19 last Sunday (17). The event took place at the Hospital das Clínicas of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of São Paulo (USP) and was attended by several state health authorities, in addition to Governor João Doria (PSDB).

The vaccine applied is CoronaVac, approved for use in the country by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) unanimously for emergency use.

The first doses came ready from China, but the Butantan Institute also works on its own manufacture from foreign inputs. More than 100 health professionals received the first dose – and then you meet the top four in line.

The first Brazilian

The first dose of CoronaVac in Brazil was received by nurse Mônica Calazans, 54, who is a nurse and works during the pandemic in the ICU at the Instituto de Infectologia Emílio Ribas. The resident of the Itaquera region is part of groups at risk for having diabetes and hypertension, but has made a point of acting on the front line of combating covid-19 since the arrival of the disease in the country.

The nurse has worked in the area for 26 years and is a widow, living with her son and taking care of her elderly mother. She is a Corinthians fan and said that she takes advantage of work breaks to see the team’s games as a way of distracting herself. Monica participated as a volunteer in clinical trials of CoronaVac, but was in the group that received a placebo.

After the vaccination, she participated in the conference held by the Government of São Paulo. “It is not just a vaccine. It is the resumption of a life that can be fair, without prejudice and with the guarantee that we will all have the same conditions to live with dignity, with health and well-being”, said Mônica.

Wilson Paes de Padua

Wilson is 57 years old and is a nurse at the Vila Penteado Hospital, also working on the front line as a health professional. He reported that he lost care colleagues to the covid-19 and got the disease in June 2020.