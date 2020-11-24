WHO warns of a third wave in 2021 in Europe

Europe is now immersed in the second wave and of the total, 10,864 new cases were diagnosed in Germany, 23,000 in Italy and 15,002 cases in Poland.

It is a fact that 2021 will not be a break from Covid-19, that is why the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that there will be a third wave of the pandemic in Europe in early 2021 if governments repeat what they have done during the second wave, so strict measures will have to be taken.

After the second wave, some countries such as France, Spain, Italy, opted for a curfew, this Sunday 490,000 infections and more than 7,600 deaths were reported worldwide, according to the balance published this Monday by Johns Hopkins University .

A third wave of infections is expected in Europe

Nabarro also pointed out that Asia did not relax restrictions prematurely. Following the results of the vaccine trials, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. It should be remembered that AztraZaneca reported in a statement that the vaccine (AZD1222) that it develops with the University of Oxford has shown 70 percent efficacy against Covid-19.

No vaccines in history have been developed as rapidly as for #COVID19. The scientific community has set a new standard for vaccine development. We must apply the same level of urgency to distribute them fairly. We cannot afford not to #ACTogether & prioritize the vulnerable. pic.twitter.com/7zgM3hZkkW — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) November 23, 2020

This announcement is in addition to the one made by the company Moderna and the pharmaceutical company Pfizer, who have ensured that the vaccine they are developing has an efficacy of more than 90 percent. Now there is real hope that vaccines, in combination with other tried and tested public health measures, will help end the pandemic.



