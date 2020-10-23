Who wants to sack Anaheim’s Republican member?

With just two weeks to go until the next presidential election, candidates at the local level are also preparing, hoping to celebrate their triumph on November 3.

In the city of Anaheim (Orange County), Steve Faessel, a councilman for District 5 and who is running for reelection, has two adversaries.

Kenneth Batiste, activist for the rights of the homeless and Sabrina “Sav” Quezada, graduate student of education. Both Anaheim residents say they are concerned about Faessel’s lack of leadership for their community.

Faessel was chosen in 2016 to represent District 5, which encompasses eastern and central Anaheim, where he was born. All his life he has lived in Orange County. After working for the Crown ACE Hardware chain for 50 years, he retired.

His opponents, Batiste and Quezada, agree that as a councilman, Faessel has not done a job that helps residents and rather has focused on benefiting large corporations.

Batiste, 66, told La Opinion that if he is elected as councilor, some of his objectives will be to work on improving affordable housing as well as face homelessness in a more equitable way.

He expressed his annoyance to learn that the Anaheim City Council received $ 15 million in funding to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic but that instead of helping residents, they gave $ 6.5 million to the Anaheim resort booking agency called “Visit Anaheim ”.

“During a time when our residents faced evictions and mortgage problems, that $ 6.5 million was able to help stabilize our tenants,” Batiste said.

In addition, he indicated that the councilors do not take importance for the residents since after the pandemic, they made an eviction moratorium that did not last more than three months.

He also expressed concern when he learned that the city of Anaheim has three or four homeless shelters but that they are all in District 5. There is no responsibility for shelters in the other districts, he said.



