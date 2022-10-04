Who wants to develop games, look! Google Mobile Games Academy

The moment that young software developers have been waiting for for so long has come. We learned about the activities of Google Mobile Game and Application Academy from the most reputable names.

Permanent Director of Google in Turkey Mehmet Keteloglu, Minister of Industry and Technology Mustafa Varank, President of the Digital Transformation Department of President Ali We asked our questions to Taha Koch and Coordinator of T3 Enterprise Center Irem Bayraktar, as well as CEO of GIRVAK Mehra Aigul.

All about Google Play and App Academy!

Requirements for admission to the Academy – How to do it?

Any student or university graduate between the ages of 18 and 29 can apply. No technical experience is required to become a part of the Academy and improve. The application consists of 3 steps. To pass the assessment, you must complete all 3 steps 100%.

For reference:

100% completion of the application.

(Pre-application form, motivational Youtube video and general Aptitude test)

be aged 18-29.

Be a student or graduate of a university.

He is interested in entrepreneurship, project management, games and software.

Have a creative, educational and innovative character.

The desire to give a new direction to your career.

Clearly and concisely express the motivation for admission to the Academy.

How is this done?

Fill out the pre-application form at the time of application submission.

Prepare your 1-minute motivational video on YouTube.

Answer the Academy’s general aptitude test questions.

Note. The deadline for submitting applications is October 16, 2022. It should also be noted that the program will last 7 months from December 2022 to June 2023.

Is participation, training and content paid?

Free for all training and content at the Academy. You only need to be one of the 2,000 selected scientists. In addition, all training and content will be online.

Conditions for graduation from the Academy

100% completion of at least one of the courses on game and application development (Flutter or Unity).

Completion of 100% of 6 courses in the Google Project Management program on Coursera

Completion of 100% training in technological entrepreneurship

Completed online training

Participation in the Career Summit

Participation in Akademi Game&App Jam

It is necessary to actively participate in the team developing products with Graduation Bootcamp.

