WHO Stopped Trials of Hydroxychloroquine and 2 Drugs in COVID-19 Treatment

The World Health Organization said in a statement yesterday that trials on some of the medications against coronavirus have been terminated. According to the statement, the trials on drugs against malaria and HIV have been terminated.

Medicine and vaccination studies are carried out from different parts of the world to fight coronavirus, which infects more than 11 million people worldwide and causes more than 530 thousand people to die.

Within the scope of these studies, tests were also carried out on drugs used in different diseases. However, the World Health Organization (WHO) has announced that it has stopped the trials of hydroxychloroquine, which is effective against malaria, and lopinavir and ritonavir, which are used against HIV.

Not effective against coronavirus

In a written statement yesterday (July 4), the World Health Organization announced that they focused on the recommendation of the ‘Solidarity Trial’ (Solidarity Trial) trials and the international committee conducting the studies. Founded by WHO, Solidarity Trial continues the trials of remdesivir.

In the statement made by the organization, it was stated that these two treatment methods were ineffective in reducing the deaths caused by the coronavirus-induced COVID-19 or that the trials would be stopped immediately. The health organization also stated that the cessation decision for these medicines was valid for hospitalized patients and did not include studies on non-hospitalized patients.

US President Donald Trump and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who came to the fore with their statements, announced that they used hydroxychloroquine as a precaution against COVID-19. WHO President Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement in May that trials of this drug were temporarily suspended. The organization announced yesterday that drug-related trials have been stopped altogether.



