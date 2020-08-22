WHO Statement On When The Coronavirus Will End

World Health Organization Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made new statements about when the coronavirus epidemic will end. Ghebreyesus, citing the Spanish flu in 1918 as an example, stated that the virus would be over in two years.

Ghebreyesus made a statement at the press conference held at WHO’s headquarters in Switzerland using video conferencing method. He also stated that the coronavirus, which affects 22 million people worldwide and causes more than 780 thousand deaths, is not just these numbers.

The virus is more serious than the number of cases and deaths

Stating that there is also an increase in the number of hospitalizations and intensive care patients, Ghebreyesus stated that this situation has a serious impact on health systems.

Ghebreyesus pointed out that the epidemic has reappeared in several countries in the world, although he did not name it, and stated that it is extremely important for countries to quickly identify collective cases and take measures.

Normalization will not occur until the vaccine is found

Ghebreyesus also made a statement about normalization and said “The vaccine will be a vital tool and we hope to find a vaccine as soon as possible. But there is no guarantee that we will have a vaccine and even if we have the vaccine, it will not end this pandemic alone. We all use the tools we have now. “We have to learn to control and manage this virus. We have to make the necessary arrangements in our daily lives to keep ourselves and each other safe.”

The WHO Director-General stated that closing countries to slow the epidemic could reduce the pressure on health systems to some extent, and stated that this measure is not a long-term solution. Ghebreyesus concluded his speech by reminding that the Spanish Flu, which emerged in 1918, ended in two years, “We have disadvantages such as globalization, proximity and connectedness. But we have an advantage like advanced technology. Therefore, we hope to end this epidemic in less than two years.” .



