Attention! SPOILERS below for Top Gun: Maverick! Top Gun: Maverick leaves the identity of its villain intentionally shrouded in mystery, just like the original Top Gun. Bringing the “Best Shooter” franchise back to theaters after nearly four decades, “Best Shooter: Maverick” has all the basic elements that made the first movie so great.

Tom Cruise, who now performs his own stunts, once again reigns supreme in the sequel as pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. This time he faces the demons of his past, training a new squad of TOPGUN graduates for a dangerous mission, one of which is against an unknown enemy.

For all its high-octane drama and thrilling nostalgia, Top Gun: Maverick is truly fascinating when it has slambang-air collisions. The strength of director Joseph Kosinski is fully manifested, but, interestingly, none of these battle scenes reveals the real identity of the rival military. Although their motive for creating stocks of enriched uranium becomes obvious, they are only called “enemies”. The first Top Gun does something similar: American naval pilots confront Soviet fighters of an unknown country. However, some details in the aircraft markings and geographical location of this film show that the original villain Top Gun is a vague combination of the Soviet Union, China and North Korea.

“Best Shooter: Maverick” follows the same path as the first film. Its desolate background locations and fifth-generation enemy fighters suggest that Maverick’s enemy in the Top Gun sequel may have come from China, Russia or Iran. While the snow-capped mountains in the climactic moments of Top Gun: Maverick may refer to any of the three countries, the antagonist’s plans to become a nuclear superpower point to Iran. However, the appearance of a new generation Russian-made Su-57 fighter on enemy lines indicates that the opposing forces may be from Russia or China. However, despite these subtle references to planes and locations, Top Gun: Maverick intentionally does not show a clearly defined enemy, but instead creates a fictional one.

Why Top Gun: Maverick Doesn’t Confirm Who Its Villain Is

Top Gun: Maverick hides the identity of its villain for several political reasons. First, Hollywood films, especially big-budget blockbusters such as The Best Shooter, should avoid any controversies that denigrate foreign countries, which, in turn, will damage their international box office. Also, considering that the 2014 film The interview has caused a huge backlash and warnings of retaliation from North Korea, since its plot involves the assassination of their leader, it is always safer for films not to include sensitive international politics in their fictional storylines. Thus, Top Gun: Maverick chooses a relatively cautious path to international conflict and avoids harming the present and future of the franchise.

Undoubtedly, the appeal of Top Gun lies in its practical visual effects depicting adrenaline-pumping dogfights and dazzling aerial choreography. However, given that the film series is still more about character-driven drama rather than war and conflict, it makes sense that the filmmakers left the sequel’s villain fictional and anonymous. By focusing on its characters rather than an all-encompassing conflict, Top Gun: Maverick adds weight to Pete “Maverick” Mitchell’s awe-inspiring rite of passage, and also turns out to be an incredibly touching swan song for Val Kilmer’s Iceman.