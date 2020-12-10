Who rated the game of the year at The Game Awards?

The decision of the winners is carried out through a hybrid system in which a jury participates and the players in a smaller proportion.

The hours go by and the great winner of The Game Awards 2020 is just a few hours away from meeting. In total there are six games that are nominated for the GOTY, titles such as The Last of Us Part 2, Final Fantay VII Remake, DOOM Eternal, Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Hades. However, many other video games will be present in other categories, including one of the phenomena of the year, the fireproof Among Us! Now, how do you choose the winners? Does Geoff Keighley, organizer and master of ceremonies of the gala, have something to say about it? The truth is that the answer is negative.

Just a few days ago, the players chose their winner in the popular vote. After a tough dispute between The Last of Us Part 2 and Ghost of Tsushima, it was Sucker Punch’s game that took the victory. He prevailed with 47% of the votes compared to 33% for Naughty Dog’s work. Does this mean that the samurai game of the creators of InFamous will rise with the triumph? It doesn’t have to. We explain it below.

This is how the winners are chosen

The rules posted on the official website of The Game Awards 2020 explain this clearly. While the choice of the fans counts for the final decision, the greatest weight falls on the jury. Voting for the awards is supported by a hybrid system. On the one hand, the jury made up of international specialized media, including MeriStation, counts 90%, while the followers contribute 10%. Those interested have the opportunity to vote at this link.

The Game Awards 2020 will take place the night of Thursday through Friday, at 01:00 AM in Spanish peninsular time. The organization considers that this voting system is the fairest, since they think that if everything depended on the followers, social engineering situations could occur.



